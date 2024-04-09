Cartier unveils new Santos models and Santos Dumont Rewind at Watches & Wonders 2024

In what has become somewhat of a tradition, Cartier has once again captivated horology enthusiasts with its latest releases, just in time for the prestigious Watches & Wonders event. This year's spotlight shines on both the timeless Santos models and a bold newcomer, the Santos Dumont Rewind.

Two years ago, Cartier stole hearts with its lacquer models, notably the striking green and rose gold variant. Building on this success, the luxury brand returned with updates to these models last year, and now it is revisiting this winning formula once more.

The headline grabber, however, is the introduction of the Santos Dumont Rewind. Sporting a punchy name and a vibrant red colour scheme, this watch boasts an undeniably fun mechanism and display, adding a playful twist to its dressy aesthetic.

At first glance, the Santos Dumont Rewind features the iconic case design, cabochon crown, and Roman numeral markers typical of the Santos Dumont line. However, delve deeper, and you'll discover a watch crafted from platinum, exuding an unmistakable sheen that complements its carnelian dial and matching ruby cabochon crown.

But the real surprise lies within the dial itself. Featuring inverted Roman numerals, the watch counts down from 11 to one clockwise, with Apple hands that may prompt a double-take from the observer. This unique design extends to the movement itself, with the manual-winding 230MC boasting an inverted mechanism that winds backwards.

The name "Santos Dumont Rewind" not only hints at the watch's playful mechanics but also pays homage to Alberto Santos Dumont, suggesting a nostalgic journey back to his pioneering days in aviation.

Limited to just 200 pieces, each watch comes fitted with a colour-matched red leather strap, adding a final flourish to its distinctive appearance.

In addition to the Santos Dumont Rewind, Cartier delights enthusiasts with new iterations of its beloved lacquer dials. Three variants – olive green, taupe grey, and peacock blue – feature Arabic numeral dials, complemented by matching lacquer finishes on the bezel and case, as well as coordinating cabochons and straps.

These stunning timepieces, each powered by the calibre 430, offer not only aesthetic appeal but also practicality, with 30m water resistance. Like their counterpart, they will also be limited to just 200 pieces.