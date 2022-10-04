Deepika Padukone becomes brand ambassador of French-luxury brand 'Cartier'

Bollywood actress and philanthropist Deepika Padukone has been appointed as Cartier's new brand ambassador. French-luxury brand shared the news saying that it is pleased to welcome the Indian actress and producer Deepika Padukone to the family.

The luxury brand took to Twitter and shared a picture of Deepika Padukone in black and white sporting a diamond necklace from the brand. The caption read, "The Maison is pleased to welcome the Indian actress, producer and philanthropist Deepika Padukone to the family as its newest ambassador."

The Maison is pleased to welcome the Indian actress, producer and philanthropist @deepikapadukone to the family as its newest ambassador. #Cartier pic.twitter.com/mwjr8qY2Vm — Cartier (@Cartier) October 3, 2022

Arnaud Carrez, Cartier’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement,- "As an inspiring actress and committed philanthropist, Deepika embodies Maison’s spirit and values of celebrating creativity, universality and open-mindedness."

Deepika attended The Business of Fashion event in Paris and is the first Indian to feature on the Bof 500 cover. A few months back Deepika Padukone was also announced as the brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton’.

She is the first Indian ever to have been given the post. Moving towards the film industry, Deepika was last seen in Amazon Prime's Gehraiyaan. Deepika's upcoming projects include Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

Recently, some reports have suggested that all is not well with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Ranveer Singh once again put an end to the rumours and shared his excitement on social media as Cartier's official announcement came out. He commented, "My Queen. Doing us proud," below Cartier's post. Ranveer and Deepika were spotted together quite a few times last month.

