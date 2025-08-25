Business Today
Fossil and Nick Jonas unveil exclusive 'Machine Luxe' capsule in India

Fossil and Nick Jonas unveil exclusive 'Machine Luxe' capsule in India

Nick Jonas collaborates with Fossil to launch a nostalgic yet modern capsule collection of watches and accessories.

Business Today Desk
  Updated Aug 25, 2025 12:02 PM IST
Fossil x Nick Jonas

Global watch and accessories brand Fossil has partnered with actor and musician Nick Jonas to release a limited-edition capsule collection, “Machine Luxe.” The collection will be available worldwide from September.

The launch marks Jonas’ appointment as Fossil’s global brand ambassador for 2025–26 and is inspired by his personal love of watch collecting. A lifelong enthusiast, Jonas’ very first watch was a Fossil, making this collaboration a full-circle moment.

“It’s the use of materials that give this collection a distinct personality. They’re exceptionally personal pieces that elevate any look,” Jonas said. “I’m excited to share my love of watches and this collection with the world.”

The “Machine Luxe” line reimagines Fossil’s popular Machine platform, featuring seven new watches and two watch rings. Highlights include:
    •    Machine Luxe Sunray Dial Watches: Available in Blue Vignette with a croc-embossed strap and Gold-Toned finishes, retailing at ₹15,995.
    •    Machine Luxe Automatic Models: Skeletonised dials showcasing premium Japanese automatic movements, offered in Gunmetal and Gold-Toned, priced at ₹24,495.
    •    Machine Luxe Stone Dial Watches: Genuine Malachite, Aventurine, and Marble designs with signature knurling details, also priced at ₹24,495.
    •    Machine Luxe Watch Rings: Gunmetal and Green Vignette styles, priced at ₹11,995.

Melissa Lowenkron, Chief Brand Officer of Fossil, said: “Nick Jonas has a genuine love for watches and an authentic connection with Fossil brand, it having been his first watch. There’s a sense of nostalgia and personal style he brings to the design, rooted in his own journey, that we know will resonate with fans and collectors alike.”

The campaign for the collection, shot in Jonas’ native New Jersey by Anthony Mandler and styled by Sydney Lopez, evokes the artist’s childhood memories, including time spent at local diners and bowling alleys. This nostalgic backdrop aims to mirror the emotions Fossil customers associate with their own milestone moments.

The Nick Jonas x Fossil “Machine Luxe” collection is now available on Fossil.in and at Fossil boutiques across India, with global retail partners to follow next month.

Published on: Aug 25, 2025 12:02 PM IST
