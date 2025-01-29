G-SHOCK unveils Charles Darwin Foundation collaboration models in India, inspired by Galápagos Wildlife

Casio’s G-SHOCK has introduced a new collaboration in India with the Charles Darwin Foundation, unveiling two special-edition watches inspired by the diverse wildlife of the Galápagos Islands. This marks the third installment in the partnership between G-SHOCK and the foundation, reinforcing a shared commitment to environmental conservation.

The new models - GA-B2100CD-1A4 and GA-B2100CD-1A7 - draw inspiration from two of the Galápagos’ most iconic species. The GA-B2100CD-1A4 features a bold red-and-black colour scheme mirroring the Galápagos marine iguana, the only lizard species known to dive into the ocean. Meanwhile, the GA-B2100CD-1A7 sports a sleek black-and-white design paying homage to the Galápagos penguin, the only penguin species found in tropical waters.

Both timepieces incorporate G-SHOCK’s signature Tough Solar technology, ensuring sustainable power, along with durable biomass plastic materials, reinforcing Casio’s commitment to eco-friendly innovation. The watches feature a motif of the marine iguana or penguin on the inset dial hand at 9 o’clock and the band loop. Additionally, the back cover is engraved with the Charles Darwin Foundation logo, and the band carries the Spanish inscription “Apoyo la conservación de Galápagos” (“I support the conservation of the Galápagos”).

The models also come in exclusive packaging that avoids the use of resin materials.

Pricing and Availability

The GA-B2100CD-1A4 and GA-B2100CD-1A7 are priced at ₹14,495 each and are available at Casio and exclusive G-SHOCK stores across India. Customers can also purchase them online via Casio’s official website.