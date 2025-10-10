Gaurav Mehta unveils Elephant Ring Watch celebrating Rajasthan’s artistic heritage

Gaurav Mehta, Founder and Designer of Jaipur Watch Company, has unveiled his latest creation - a striking Elephant Ring Watch that pays homage to Rajasthan’s royal artistry while reimagining the boundaries of timekeeping and design.

The handcrafted piece is a modern reinterpretation of Rajasthan’s iconic elephant motifs, brought to life through traditional jewellery-making techniques. Set in 18-carat gold, the watch features the rich hues of green enamel and the sparkle of polki diamonds, embodying both grandeur and cultural depth. The ring is adorned with 2.64 carats of fine diamonds and two commanding 0.50-carat stones, adding a touch of regal brilliance.

At the heart of the creation lies a finely detailed elephant design, complete with a delicate lid-opening mechanism that reveals a mother-of-pearl dial watch beneath. The dual-purpose design allows it to be worn as both a ring and a functional timepiece, a true reflection of Jaipur Watch Company’s philosophy of merging heritage with innovation.

“Our vision has always been to go beyond watchmaking by creating objects of timeless beauty that carry the weight of our history,” says Gaurav Mehta. “This elephant-inspired timepiece is more than jewellery and more than a watch — it is a living story of Rajasthan’s artistry, meant to be cherished and worn for generations.”

He adds, “By blending traditional techniques with a modern design language, we have created not just a timepiece, but a jewel of time. It reflects a part of Jaipur’s heritage while offering remarkable versatility in how it can be adorned.”