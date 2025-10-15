Italy’s leading fashion brand OVS launches in India with flagship store in Delhi, matches its Italian pricing

OVS, Italy’s leading fashion brand, has made its entry in the Indian market with its first store at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, in Delhi. Speaking to Business Today, Carmine Di Virgilio, Global Chief Retail Officer, OVS, and Sundeep Chugh, Managing Director, OVS India, discussed the brand’s vision for its India entry, the strategy behind its phased expansion, and how OVS plans to blend Italian design, sustainability, and accessibility to connect with the modern Indian consumer.



What makes this the right moment for OVS to enter the Indian market, and what is your broader vision for the brand here?



CDV: We are very excited to be in India. We see India as one of the most important and fastest-growing markets in the world right now. The India-Italy relations are very positive currently. The perception of India in Europe, particularly in Italy, is very positive and there’s a sense of energy, growth, and opportunity here. We have chosen to invest directly, not through a franchise model, because we want to build a long-term presence. Our approach is step-by-step. We want to learn about the Indian consumer, what their preferences are, the right products, the right price points, before expanding rapidly. The goal is to grow steadily and thoughtfully.





What kind of expansion are you envisioning in terms of store numbers and locations?



SC: Our first store in Delhi is about 9,000 square feet. The plan was to open one this Autumn/Winter and another in Spring/Summer, in Mumbai, during the first week of March. We’re also in advanced discussions with several developers and plan to open at least two more by Autumn/Winter. By Spring/Summer 2027, we expect to have around five stores. The intent is to create a strong brand representation, a truly glorious Italian representation at democratic price points, with quality and sustainability at the core. Many Indian consumers have experienced OVS while travelling to Milan, Venice, or Rome. We want to give them that same authentic Italian experience here in India. Our focus is on building the right formula with a more prudent approach — a learning curve of four to five stores, assessing, evolving, and then replicating it and scaling from 2027 onwards.



CDV: We could grow faster if the market demands it, but it’s essential first to understand the Indian customer — what they want in terms of size, style, and colour. For instance, consumer preferences in Mumbai may differ from those in Delhi or Bengaluru. We are already seeing positive signs from developers and mall partners who now understand our format and are enthusiastic about bringing OVS to their locations. In Italy, we are the number one fashion retailer with around 10% market share overall and nearly 30% in kidswear. That gives us confidence, but we want to build the India business carefully and correctly.





India’s fashion landscape already includes global players like H&M, Zara, and Uniqlo. How does OVS plan to differentiate itself and capture mindshare among Indian consumers?



SC: The Indian consumer is very evolved, digitally savvy and globally aware. They expect any global brand to be present in their true avatar. Our aim is to offer a true Italian brand experience, exactly as it is in our home market. The consumer is looking at quality, sustainability, the right prices and an assortment of trendy products. We have all of it, which is what makes us the leading brand in Italy, the fashion capital of the world. So we want to represent the brand in a similar way in India. We’re also conscious that every market is unique, so we’re willing to learn and adapt to local feedback over the next 12–15 months. We have a lot of respect and regard for other brands that have come in, there’s space for everyone to come into India and be successful as long as a brand remains true to its identity. The method is being consistent and being true to what we are and that’s what OVS intends to do.



What lessons from other global markets are you bringing into India, and what strategies here are unique to this market?



CDV: OVS has experience across several markets, from Europe to Japan and Mexico, and we’ve learned how to adapt our assortments to local climates and cultures. For instance, our new 3,000-square-meter store in Dubai Mall will showcase a format that balances global identity with local relevance. We own multiple brands under the OVS Group umbrella, such as Stefanel and Upim. Our ability lies in adapting our assortment across markets, whether it’s lighter fabrics for warmer climates or broader silhouettes for markets like Europe. In India, we’ll follow a similar principle by learning more about the market first, understanding pricing and sizing, and offering products that feel right for Indian consumers. Importantly, our pricing will match Italy’s, we’re not applying the usual international markup.





India’s digital fashion economy is evolving rapidly. How does OVS plan to build its online presence and engage consumers through e-commerce and social media platforms?

SC: The immediate focus is on building a strong offline presence that delivers a glorious Italian representation with the right ambience, price, and quality. Once we have established that foundation, we will see how we move to an omnichannel model, which works best in our country. The intent is to build the business from a long term strategy, where there is a strong connection with the consumer. Our brand philosophy is “Love People, Not Labels.” We’re not asking consumers to change, we celebrate inclusivity.





Will OVS be manufacturing or sourcing products locally in India and how do you see “Make in India” fitting into your long-term strategy?



SC: Even before we officially entered the market, OVS already has a sourcing office in India that has been operational for over a decade. It plays a key role in our global supply chain, contributing significantly to sourcing from hubs like Delhi, Bengaluru, and Ludhiana. As our India retail business grows, we are confident that the local sourcing will naturally expand, strengthening our overall ecosystem and supply efficiency.



Sustainability is a major part of OVS’s global story. How does that translate in a price-sensitive market like India?

CDV: Sustainability is integral to OVS. We were the first company globally to publish a full supply chain transparency report, detailing where and how our products are made. Over 90% of our cotton is bio-cotton, and most materials are recyclable. For example, much of the wood used in our store furniture comes from trees salvaged after a major storm in the Italian Alps. We also focus on water-saving techniques in denim production and textile recycling programs in Italy. Customers can return used clothes, which we then recycle through our partner companies. These initiatives are part of our ongoing commitment to circular fashion, and we aim to extend them to other markets, including India, step by step.



Globally, OVS has collaborated with designers and athletes. Do you plan similar collaborations in India?



CDV: It is possible but our immediate focus is on establishing the brand and understanding the market. Once we reach a certain scale and stability, collaborations, whether with Indian designers or celebrities, could be a natural next step after achieving a certain level of growth.



SC: As we evolve and learn, we’ll continue to remain flexible and open to opportunities. The consumer is at the center of everything we do, so any collaboration will be designed to enhance that connection and reinforce the brand philosophy once we are done with the learning curve.