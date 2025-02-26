Jaipur Watch Company unveils limited edition timepieces featuring rare King George VI coins

Blending history with horological craftsmanship, bespoke watchmaker Gaurav Mehta has unveiled a limited-edition collection of timepieces featuring rare King George VI coins from the 1938-45 era. Designed under the banner of Jaipur Watch Company, this exclusive series caters to watch collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Each Imperial IV timepiece in this collection features a half-rupee silver coin embedded within a specially crafted coloured dial with raised metal indices, serving as the centrepiece of the exquisite design. The watches are available in three distinguished hues Eclipse Black, Royal Blue, and Forest Green and come with a genuine leather strap secured by a butterfly clasp, ensuring both sophistication and comfort.

The bezel of the watch, inspired by traditional Indian artistry, is adorned with sapphire, adding to its regal appeal. Engineered for both style and durability, the watch boasts 50-meter water resistance and operates on an Automatic Movement by Miyota Citizen within a 42mm case. It is priced at Rs 55,000.

Speaking about this limited-edition launch, Gaurav Mehta, Founder and Chief Designer of Jaipur Watch Company, expressed his passion for preserving history through watchmaking. “At Jaipur Watch Company, we are dedicated to preserving history through craftsmanship. This limited edition series is a tribute to an era that holds immense historical value, and we are delighted to offer collectors and horology enthusiasts a piece of history on their wrists.”