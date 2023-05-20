Levi's 501 Celebrates 150 Years: A Legacy of Style and Functionality

The world’s most famous jeans – Levi’s 501 -- will celebrate its 150th year anniversary on May 20th. Since the late nineteenth century, the iconic five-pocket jean has remained relevant, evolving from a functional mining over-garment to an accessible wardrobe staple. And, while the style has evolved over the years, the basic five-pocket, straight-leg blueprint has remained consistent. Levi’s is available in 110 countries and continues to remain the number one men’s and women’s jeans brand worldwide, with over $6.2 billion in revenue in 2022.

It all started in 1873 when Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis were granted a patent for riveting trousers and designed a denim-and-duck canvas pant for miners prospecting for gold near San Francisco. Originally known as XX Waist Overalls, the style was renamed the 501 in 1890. It had a single back pocket, suspender buttons, and a back cinch to tighten the waist. Over the next couple of decades, the design was altered with belt loops being added. But it continued to be considered workwear commonly worn on ranches and farms.

And that’s when Hollywood came into play. In the history of fashion, there is generally a celebrity moment that is needed to push a product out into the universe. In the case of Levi’s, it was Marlon Brando who wore a pair of Levi’s 501 in The Wild One in 1953. A pair of Levi’s blue jeans became a symbol of counter-culture, of anti-establishment. It was seen all over Woodstock and people wore it in the US during the civil rights movement. Even Bob Dylan wore it for an album cover.

Over the following decades, Levi’s was well established as a garment of choice for both men and women and the young and old alike. Steve Jobs wore it with a black turtleneck, almost like a uniform. Barack Obama wore it as did pop icons and sports stars and common people. So much so, that it was named ‘Fashion Item of the 20th Century’ by Time magazine in 1999.

To celebrate its 150th anniversary, Levi’s has introduced a new range of finishes and fits, including limited-edition international 501 jeans, banner prints, new colours and a special Levi's x Deepika Padukone 501 Jean exclusive to India.

The limited-edition international 501 jean comes with a leather patch translated into six languages – Japanese, Hindi, French, Spanish, Korean and simplified Chinese.

The Levi x Deepika Padukone limited edition jean is offered in deep brown colour with unique embroidery on the back pockets. There is also a matching trucker jacket. Both garments are exclusive to India.

Levi’s is also introducing new colours through dye techniques across a range of 501 fits in both genders.