Maybach and Badshah unveil limited-edition eyewear collection inspired by music, culture and craftsmanship

Maybach Icons of Luxury has released a new limited-edition eyewear line co-designed with Indian rapper and global pop-culture figure Badshah, marking the first time the German luxury house has collaborated with an entertainment personality from India. The move highlights both the brand’s expanding focus on the Indian market and Badshah’s growing influence as a global style leader.

The Maybach x Badshah capsule includes eight handcrafted pieces across two of the brand’s most recognisable silhouettes, The Artist III and The King III. The designs carry Badshah’s signature aesthetic while honouring Maybach’s legacy of precision and artisanal detail.

The Artist III optical series channels sound waves as a core design element, inspired by Badshah’s deep connection to music. These waveforms appear as sculpted temple detailing, adding energy to frames traditionally known for minimalism. Vibrant colours such as electric yellow and deep blue introduce a youthful flair without compromising the silhouette’s refined character.

The King III sunglass series takes cues from India’s landscapes. A Snow Camouflage edition mirrors Himalayan ice and granite, while a jungle-inspired camouflage variant reflects India’s dense forest terrain and subtly nods to wildlife preservation. The Tigers of India model celebrates the country’s iconic tiger through a bold orange finish designed to stand out.

The highlight of the capsule is the Diamond-Studded Snow Camouflage King III, limited to just five pieces worldwide. It features 90 diamonds set into the camouflage frame, creating a rare collectable that showcases the height of Maybach’s craftsmanship.

Jutta Kahlbetzer and Wolfgang Thelen, CEOs of Maybach Icons of Luxury, said, “The collaboration with Badshah has been an inspiring creative journey marked by mutual respect, a passion for exceptional craftsmanship, and a shared pursuit of authenticity. For the first time, we are seamlessly integrating MAYBACH’s rich heritage with the distinctive artistic expression embodied by Badshah, reinterpreting modern luxury from the lens of diversity and inclusivity.”

They added that India’s cultural richness and appreciation for fine craftsmanship made this collaboration a natural fit as the brand deepens its presence in a luxury market projected to reach USD 1,721 million by 2030.

Badshah said, “MAYBACH has always held a special place in my heart. I have long admired how they have cultivated a legacy brand… The eyewear, in particular, embodies true luxury; when you hold a pair, you instantly appreciate the precision, craftsmanship, and meticulous attention to detail. It is art in its purest form.” He added that being given full creative freedom was “exceptionally rewarding” and that finding the perfect balance between visual impact and comfort was one of the most meaningful challenges of the design process.

The artist’s international rise has been swift, marked by appearances at Paris Men’s Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week, over five billion Spotify streams across credits, and major global collaborations with Davido, J Balvin, Tainy, Sean Paul, Major Lazer, Tiesto and Lil Baby.