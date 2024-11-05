Panerai’s timeless evolution: Luminor and Luminor Due collections embrace a sleek new bracelet design

Heralding a new chapter in luxury horology, Panerai has unveiled an upgraded metal bracelet within its Luminor and Luminor Due collections. This bold enhancement encapsulates the brand’s enduring legacy of blending Italian aesthetics with Swiss precision. The newly designed bracelet, available in six fresh models, showcases an ergonomic “V-shape” taper from the case to the buckle, ensuring wearability that matches the sophistication Panerai wearers expect.

The story of Panerai’s metal bracelet began in 1999 and evolved with notable redesigns in 2008 and 2017. This latest iteration combines brushed and polished finishes for a striking, three-dimensional effect that enhances visual allure. The streamlined proportions—20mm tapering to 16mm for the 38mm Luminor Due and 22mm to 18mm for the 42mm—offer unparalleled comfort, an ideal choice for enthusiasts who wear their luxury daily.

Among the standout pieces is the Luminor Due PAM01508, featuring a polished 38mm steel case, white sun-brushed dial, and a second pink satin calf strap for versatility. The 42mm PAM01539 captivates with a burgundy dial, and the anthracite-dialled PAM01387 offers a modern touch, both reflecting Panerai’s commitment to refined elegance.

Adding a touch of exclusivity, the Luminor Due TuttoOro models, PAM01494 and PAM01442, utilise Panerai Goldtech, a distinctive alloy infused with platinum, copper, and silver, imparting a rich, warm hue. These pieces pair their cases and bracelets seamlessly for a cohesive, luxurious statement.

The Luminor Quaranta BiTempo PAM01640 rounds out the collection with practical sophistication, showcasing a GMT function and a striking green dial, perfect for those who navigate multiple time zones. This model, water-resistant to 10 bar, exemplifies Panerai’s pursuit of robust, versatile luxury.

Incorporating the PAM Click Release System, Panerai offers effortless interchangeability between bracelets and straps, a testament to the brand’s user-centric philosophy. Powered by the P.900 movement known for its durability and 3-day power reserve, these watches seamlessly marry advanced engineering with timeless aesthetics.