Patek Philippe unveils first new collection in 25 tears: Check out the sporty Cubitus

Swiss luxury watchmaker Patek Philippe has launched the Cubitus collection, its first new line in over two decades since the Aquanaut and Twenty~4 were introduced in the late 1990s. The Cubitus, which debuted at a private event in Munich, Germany on October 17, offers a bold square-shaped case with rounded corners and horizontal relief embossing, merging sporty elegance with timeless sophistication.

Targeted at a younger, style-conscious demographic, the collection is designed to bridge the gap between fashion and function. Thierry Stern, president of Patek Philippe, shared that his vision for the collection was to create a “sporty, classy watch,” and that the square shape was a challenge he eagerly embraced, as it diverges from the brand’s iconic round and tonneau silhouettes. “When I looked at our history, we hadn’t done much with square watches, especially for a younger audience,” Stern noted.

The Cubitus collection comprises three distinct models. The Cubitus Instantaneous Grand Date, Day and Moon Phases (Ref 5822P/001) in platinum, the two-tone Cubitus in steel and rose gold with a blue sunburst dial (Ref 5821/1AR-001), and the steel Cubitus with an olive-green sunburst dial (Ref 5821/1A-001) offer different aesthetic choices while maintaining the collection’s core identity. All three models measure 45mm, giving them a masculine, yet refined, profile that fits comfortably on the wrist.

5821/1A - Cubitus

The design of the Cubitus collection took six years to perfect, including four years of design and two years developing the movement. Stern admitted that while the collection draws some inspiration from the popular Nautilus, he was determined to give it its own identity. “It’s the little brother of the Nautilus, but with its own DNA,” he explained.

The standout model, the Cubitus Instantaneous Grand Date, Day and Moon Phases (S$128,000/US$97,419), features a sophisticated technical design, including a large-format date, moon phase, and day of the week indicators, all of which change instantaneously. Powered by the caliber 240 PS CI J LU self-winding movement, this model required six patent applications, showcasing Patek Philippe’s commitment to innovation. It also features a diamond set in the bezel at the 6 o’clock position, a hallmark of Patek’s platinum watches.

5822P - Cubitus

The Cubitus Ref 5821/1AR-001 (S$88,700), with its two-tone steel and rose gold design, is a nod to vintage elegance. Its blue sunburst dial and rose-gold baton-style hands give it a retro yet contemporary feel, while the steel Ref 5821/1A-001 (S$59,700) in olive-green is likely to become the collection’s bestseller due to its minimalist charm and competitive pricing.

5821/1AR - Cubitus

As the luxury watch industry shifts toward more casual, sports-chic designs, the Cubitus collection is Patek Philippe’s response to changing consumer preferences. “This is a segment people enjoy wearing, whether with or without a suit,” Stern remarked, highlighting how dress codes have evolved over time.

Despite the buzz around the collection, Stern remains firm in Patek Philippe’s positioning within the luxury segment. “We are Patek Philippe, and we will never make a watch for €5,000 or €10,000. That’s not our segment,” he emphasised, even as the Cubitus offers an “entry-level” option for those looking to step into the world of Patek Philippe without compromising on quality.

While the collection has garnered mixed reactions online, Stern is confident in its appeal. “Most critics aren’t our customers, but I can bet that many who initially had doubts will place orders once they see the watches in person,” he added.

With plans for future models in the Cubitus collection already in the works, Stern hinted, “This is just the start. There will be more brothers and sisters joining the family soon.”