Rado: Redefining timeless luxury with a legacy of innovation | A conversation with CEO Adrian Bosshard

The world of luxury watches is constantly evolving, with brands striving to balance innovation, tradition, and exclusivity. Few names have managed this delicate balance as deftly as Rado. With a legacy of pioneering materials and design, Rado has become synonymous with elegance and durability, earning the moniker “Master of Materials.”

Recently, I had the opportunity to sit down with Adrian Bosshard, CEO of Rado, to discuss the brand’s evolution, its future in the tech-driven luxury market, and its strong connection with Indian consumers. Bosshard’s passion for Rado’s heritage and his commitment to its innovative future shone through in every part of our conversation.

India’s Importance in the Rado Legacy

Rado has a longstanding relationship with India, as Bosshard explained, “Rado was one of the first brands to enter the Indian market in the last century, and over the decades, we’ve cultivated a very loyal fan base. This enthusiasm for our brand extends globally, wherever Indian consumers go. India is now the most populous country, and this further strengthens its importance to us as a market.”

This deep connection with Indian consumers is a unique asset, reflecting Rado’s understanding of the local culture and preferences. “We’re lucky to be in a country where people value quality and craftsmanship, and we see this reflected in their choices,” Bosshard added. “Our customers in India are passionate about Rado, and this drives us to continuously innovate for them.”

Innovation at the Core: The “Master of Materials”

Rado’s commitment to innovation has always been at the core of its identity. Bosshard elaborated, “Since our founding, Rado has pursued a unique path, always focusing on groundbreaking designs and materials. We don’t follow trends; we set them. Our first breakthrough was in 1962 with the Diastar, the world’s first full scratch-resistant watch. It had a hard metal case and sapphire crystal, a true revolution at the time.”

Rado also became the first brand to incorporate high-tech ceramics into its designs. “Ceramic is lightweight, scratch-resistant, and incredibly durable. We’ve developed it into various forms—colours, shapes, and styles. These innovations have allowed us to establish a unique position in the global market,” he shared.

The brand’s meticulous approach to material science and design has earned it the title “Master of Materials,” a distinction Bosshard is proud of. “Our DNA is all about material innovation. This commitment is what keeps our designs fresh, unique, and appealing, year after year,” he said.

Reaching the Next Generation of Watch Enthusiasts

Rado’s allure is multi-generational, and the brand has embraced digital avenues to connect with younger consumers. “We know that today’s customers are looking for more than just functionality - they want an emotional connection. While the qualities of our materials are appealing, we also focus on storytelling,” Bosshard explained.

This approach includes creating engaging social media content, showcasing high-tech ceramic production, and training retail staff to convey the brand’s unique strengths. “When a customer encounters Rado, whether digitally or in-store, it’s important they feel the brand’s legacy and understand the value of what they’re investing in,” he emphasised.

Luxury Meets Technology: The Rado Perspective on Smartwatches

As the world becomes more tech-savvy, luxury brands face a new challenge: the rise of the smartwatch. Rado, however, remains steadfast in its approach. “The Apple Watch is a wonderful device,” Bosshard acknowledged. “It’s an electronic instrument, but it lacks the emotional resonance of a traditional watch. Smartwatches are replaced every few years, but a Rado watch is built for life.”

He continued, “Our goal is to create timepieces with lasting emotional value. For example, my Rado Integral, a gift from my wife in 1991, is still a cherished piece. It’s timeless and a reminder of a special moment. We don’t aim to compete with smartwatches; we’re here to craft enduring works of art.”

A Lifetime Commitment to Excellence

When asked to choose one Rado watch he would wear for life, Bosshard found it difficult to pick just one. “The Integral, which my wife gifted me, holds great sentimental value. But I’m also proud of the Anatom, a project I personally relaunched. Each watch has its story and significance, so I’d say I’d wear both!”

As our conversation concluded, Bosshard shared his optimism for Rado’s future in India, highlighting the resilience and ambition of Indian consumers. “India has a bright future, and I’m sure we’ll have many more positive stories to discuss in the years to come. Rado will continue to innovate and provide watches that our customers can cherish for a lifetime,” he said with a smile.