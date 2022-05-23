Reliance Brands releases first 'deep white paper' on consumer behaviour for luxury

The world of fashion is going through a most interesting phase, with many stereotypes being questioned. For instance, 57 per cent of men claimed their fashion spend has increased or that data suggesting men’s brand portfolio grew 46 per cent last year compared to 2019.

The corresponding number for women was 14 per cent. All this is a part of The Atlas of Affluence (AOA), 2022. Created by The Voice of Fashion, a division of Reliance Brands, the daily digital magazine, claims this is the first “wide and deep white paper” from India on consumer behaviour through the prism of luxury.

The study has been commissioned across six cities in India and using consumer research, attempts understand metro and non-metro differences. This encompasses, among other things, brands and behavioural ideas behind consumption. The concept of influence has obviously changed during and post the pandemic. With that as the backdrop, AOA 2022 has been published as a book to get to the bottom of long-held ideas about “what affluence and luxury have meant to Indians.”

A media statement put out said, “AOA is a strategy document for all those who create in India or for India, who make or market here and must have a finger on the pulse of the consumer. Beyond business strategy and numbers there are a series of columns, interviews, ground reports and features stories on architecture, personal style, the ascendance of India in South Asian design and global luxury, the emergence of the gold collar consumer and the growing market for beauty and wellness.”

In that context, the study claims to be “a consortium, a melting pot of topical, relevant, ready-to-use creative and commercial insights.”

Among the findings are 65 per cent of non-metro residents buying luxury on a regular basis compared to 53 per cent in metros or that two of three among the affluent had shopped for luxury online for the first time during the Covid-19 restrictions.

