Running ahead: Rajat Khurana on ASICS India’s strategy, growth and the rise of fitness culture

As India’s fitness culture gathers pace, ASICS has quietly and confidently emerged as a leader in the performance running category. With a portfolio of marquee marathons under its belt and a loyal community of runners growing across the country, the Japanese sportswear giant has found a strong footing in a competitive landscape. At the heart of this success story is Rajat Khurana, Managing Director of ASICS India, whose focus on running culture, localisation, and retail innovation is shaping the brand’s journey. In this interview, he shares insights on the brand’s strategy, growth trajectory, and future plans.

Running with Purpose: The TCS World 10K and ASICS’ Strategic Play

For ASICS India, strategic brand positioning and authentic engagement go hand-in-hand and the TCS World 10K Bengaluru exemplifies that philosophy.

“TCS World 10K Bengaluru holds strategic importance for ASICS India as a market that has been a major contributor in our journey towards growth, specifically for the performance running category,” says Khurana. “As a global leader in performance running, ASICS India leverages this platform to engage with India’s running community, reinforcing our commitment to fitness and well-being.”

He notes that ASICS’ collaboration with the event strengthens the brand’s relationship with seasoned athletes and aspiring runners alike, while simultaneously enhancing visibility in a key market.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to inspire more individuals to embrace an active lifestyle, further cementing ASICS as the go-to brand for running enthusiasts in India.”

Building a Culture, Not Just a Brand

ASICS has aligned itself with premier running events across India, including the Tata Mumbai Marathon and the New Delhi Marathon, to deepen its commitment to the sport.

“ASICS has strategically leveraged partnerships with premier running events… to promote a running culture in India,” he explains. “Through these partnerships, ASICS has reinforced its commitment to the running community by providing high-performance footwear and apparel, supporting professional and aspiring runners alike.”

ASICS also brings a strong educational component to the table. The brand hosts expert-led training sessions, pre-race clinics, and interactive engagements focused on technique, endurance, and injury prevention. According to Khurana, this has been instrumental in building trust and credibility.

“ASICS also integrates cutting-edge technology, such as personalized gait analysis, to help runners optimize their performance.”

A Growth Story Rooted in Insight

India has been a major growth market for ASICS, and Khurana believes that success has been driven by a multifaceted approach.

“ASICS’ rapid growth in India can be attributed to several key factors,” he says. “Strong brand positioning, focus on running culture, market expansion strategy, local consumer insights, and digital and e-commerce growth.”

The company’s early move to position itself as a premium sportswear brand specialising in high-performance running shoes paid off. At the same time, its investments in expanding exclusive brand stores and tailoring offerings to Indian consumer preferences gave ASICS a distinct edge.

Local Thinking, Global Standards

One of ASICS’ strengths has been its ability to localise without diluting its core identity. From vibrant colourways to climate-appropriate designs, the brand adapts to regional tastes and conditions.

“ASICS understands the unique needs of Indian consumers and customizes its products accordingly,” says Khurana. “The brand incorporates regional preferences in design… and tailors its footwear for the Indian climate, ensuring breathability and durability for hot and humid conditions.”

In terms of performance, ASICS continues to innovate by factoring in biomechanics and running patterns specific to Indian runners.

“Through athlete collaborations and research-driven innovation, ASICS ensures its products provide maximum comfort, performance, and style for the Indian market.”

Looking Ahead: Retail, Reach, and Responsibility

With a strong foundation in place, Khurana has his sights set on expanding reach and deepening brand engagement.

“We have a vision for expanding our retail footprint in India, focusing on enhancing accessibility and elevating customer experience,” he notes. “Our strategy includes increasing our presence in key metropolitan areas while also penetrating high-growth Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.”

The company is betting big on its omni-channel strategy, combining digital innovations with in-store experience. Sustainability, too, is a key pillar of ASICS’ roadmap.

“We are committed to sustainability and innovation, continuously evolving our product offerings to meet the changing preferences of Indian consumers.”

Data-Driven, Consumer-Focused

India’s evolving fitness culture is also shaping how ASICS approaches both product and retail.

“Our approach… is driven by key consumer trends, including the rising awareness of fitness and wellness, the growing popularity of running as a lifestyle choice, and increasing demand for performance-driven footwear,” says Khurana.

He points to products like the GEL-NIMBUS and GEL-KAYANO series as examples of ASICS meeting both the needs of serious runners and casual fitness lovers. Retail-wise, the brand is pushing experiential formats complete with in-store gait analysis and personalised shoe recommendations to meet the growing demand for informed shopping.

“Additionally, ASICS has embraced sustainability, integrating eco-friendly materials and processes into its product lines to appeal to the environmentally conscious segment.”