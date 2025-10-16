Shift in beauty retail: Here's how this brand is balancing luxury, sustainability, consumer demands this Diwali

As the festive season picks up pace, the beauty industry is witnessing a surge in consumer interest, with brands rolling out exciting new products and collections. This year, the focus is not just on luxurious skincare, but also on sustainability, as companies align their offerings with consumer demand for ethical beauty. Advertisement With Diwali around the corner, the beauty market is abuzz with activity, from innovative product launches to shifts in consumer behaviour, making it the perfect time to explore how the industry is evolving to meet both festive and ethical expectations. Rahul Shanker, Group CEO at Quest Retail (franchise partner of The Body Shop India), shared insights into how the brand is navigating this busy time and pushing innovation forward with new product offerings.

"The festive season is always a major opportunity for beauty retailers, and it’s no different for us," said Shanker while speaking wth Business Today, highlighting the critical role the season plays in business growth. "It’s about creating buzz, keeping consumers engaged, and ensuring our teams are on their toes in both our stores and online platforms."

Among the brand’s latest offerings are the Marigold & Spa of the World ranges, launched just in time for the festive season. "Marigold, with its distinctly Indian fragrance, connects deeply with the cultural significance of the festival. We’ve timed the release strategically to coincide with Diwali, as it resonates with the festive spirit," mentioned Shanker.

The product, he explains, fits seamlessly with the brand's broader strategy of catering to local tastes while maintaining global appeal. "India’s traditional festivals often inspire our product innovations. This year, the marigold scent evokes a sense of celebration, and the response has been phenomenal," he said.

Beyond offering festive specials, The Body Shop is also diversifying its product portfolio with a focus on innovation. Shanker reveals that the brand has been ramping up product releases throughout 2025. "This year has seen a real surge in innovation. After launching our Marigold and Spa of the World ranges, we’re now gearing up for even more exciting international product ranges in the coming months."

Sustainability, a core value at The Body Shop, continues to be a guiding principle for the brand. "Sustainability has always been part of our DNA. Whether it’s the raw materials we use, the packaging we select, or our community-driven initiatives, every product passes through a stringent sustainability filter," he added.

As the brand expands further across India, including opening stores in smaller towns like Hubli, Shanker observed a growing shift in consumer behaviour. "In smaller cities, we see beauty as both a luxury and a symbol of self-care. Consumers in these areas may not purchase as frequently as in metro cities, but when they do, it’s often for gifting purposes, or as a treat for themselves."