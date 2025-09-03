Tata CLiQ Luxury, HSBC launch Luxe Avenue boutique for India’s premium shoppers

Tata CLiQ Luxury and HSBC India have joined hands to launch HSBC Luxe Avenue, a curated digital boutique bringing together leading luxury brands with bespoke privileges for HSBC cardholders, aimed at India’s fast-growing community of affluent, tech-savvy consumers.



The exclusive boutique, now live on Tata CLiQ Luxury, blends luxury retail and premium financial services, offering a refined online shopping experience in fashion, beauty, and home categories. HSBC Premier Credit and Debit as well as HSBC Taj Credit cardholders will gain early access to new launches, concierge services, and additional reward points on qualifying luxury purchases.

“Tata CLiQ Luxury’s Luxe Avenue is conceptualized as a distinct and elevated space for luxury brands and shoppers,” said Gopal Asthana, CEO of Tata CLiQ Luxury. “HSBC, with its expertise in premium banking, perfectly complements our vision of enabling a seamless and sophisticated online shopping experience.”

Sandeep Batra, Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India, echoed this view: “This is about more than access to world-class brands. It’s about bespoke privileges, personalized services, and ensuring every interaction with HSBC is truly exceptional.”

The partnership reflects the rising aspirations of India’s luxury buyers, who are increasingly valuing digital convenience paired with exclusivity. HSBC Luxe Avenue positions itself not just as a marketplace, but as a lifestyle ecosystem tailored for India’s well-travelled, value-conscious elite.