The speed of style: How Adidas is redefining motorsport fashion with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team

For years, Formula 1 has operated at the intersection of engineering excellence and high-performance aesthetics. But while the cars have been sculpted for aerodynamic perfection, the wardrobes of those in and around the paddock have often been functional, rather than fashion-forward. That changes in 2025.

Adidas, the brand that has shaped street culture as much as it has dominated sportswear, is stepping onto the F1 grid as the official supplier of apparel, footwear, and accessories for the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team. It’s a collaboration that marries the relentless innovation of motorsport with the cultural capital of a brand that understands both performance and style. And if the pieces they’ve sent my way, the Adidas Feroza Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team Shoes, the DNA Pant, and the Driver Jersey are any indication, this partnership is as much about the streets as it is about the circuit.

Performance, With a Pulse

The Feroza sneakers are, at first glance, classic Adidas sleek, modern, and engineered for movement. But look closer, and the influence of motorsport is undeniable. The silhouette, inspired by racing aerodynamics, is sculpted with streamlined curves and an aggressive stance. The cushioning is precision-tuned, much like a car’s suspension, delivering a responsive yet stable ride. And, of course, there’s the visual identity, the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS colourway infused with subtle metallics and performance-driven accents. This isn’t just a sneaker; it’s a statement of intent.

Then there’s the DNA Pant, the kind of piece that blurs the lines between streetwear and performance gear. Cut with an athletic yet tailored fit, it’s built for ease of movement but doesn’t sacrifice aesthetics. The branding is confident without being excessive, and the fabric is lightweight yet structured. It’s what you’d wear if you were strolling through the paddock or heading straight from the track to a city rooftop bar sharp, but effortlessly so.

And finally, the Driver Jersey, the most obvious nod to the team’s identity. With its racing-inspired cut, it’s an instant upgrade from the typical fan gear. Think of it as the F1 equivalent of a football jersey, but one that feels premium rather than promotional. The integration of Adidas’ signature fabric technology ensures that it’s both breathable and comfortable, whether you're in the grandstands or on the move.

The Bigger Picture

This isn’t just another brand collaboration; it’s a shift in how we perceive F1 fashion. The sport has been evolving, its fanbase is younger, more diverse, and more style-conscious than ever before. Adidas, with its unparalleled ability to tap into both athletic and cultural movements, understands that. And by injecting its design ethos into the world of motorsport, it’s elevating how teams, drivers, and fans represent the sport beyond race weekends.

In an era where the line between performance and lifestyle apparel is disappearing, the Adidas x Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS collection is setting the pace. It’s not just about dressing the part it’s about embodying the speed, precision, and innovation that define modern F1.