Third edition of OMEGA Trophy unites sporting icons, golf enthusiasts

Swiss luxury watchmaker OMEGA hosted the third edition of its prestigious OMEGA Trophy Golf Tournament at the iconic DLF Golf and Country Club. The event, a celebration of sporting excellence and camaraderie, brought together a blend of seasoned golfers, spirited amateurs, and celebrated athletes.

Adding a golden touch to the day, Indian Paralympic champions Avani Lekhera, Simran Sharma, and Sarabjot Singh graced the tournament. Lekhera, a double Paralympic gold medallist in the 10m rifle event at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, lauded the event’s spirit. Joining her was Simran Sharma, who clinched bronze in the women’s Paralympic 200m T12 event, and Sarabjot Singh, an Olympic bronze medallist in shooting at Paris 2024.

Mandira Bedi, the celebrated actress and anchor, infused her trademark energy into the day as she hosted the event. The festivities kicked off with an engaging Golf Clinic, offering both amateurs and experts an immersive experience. The day culminated in a grand evening gala, where guests, including cricketing stalwarts Murli Kartik and Nikhil Chopra, enjoyed a scenic networking dinner.

OMEGA also highlighted its association with golf legend Rory McIlroy, fresh off his sixth Race to Dubai title win. McIlroy’s relentless pursuit of excellence mirrors OMEGA’s values of precision, innovation, and craftsmanship – qualities also embodied in the brand’s Master Chronometer-certified watches.