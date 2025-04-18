Time and toughness: In conversation with 'Father of G-SHOCK' Kikuo Ibe

Few inventions stand the test of time quite like Casio’s iconic G-SHOCK watch, especially in an era dominated by disposable gadgets and fragile technologies. Originally conceived as a virtually indestructible timepiece, G-SHOCK has not only survived but thrived, evolving into a global symbol of durability, resilience, and streetwise cool. At the heart of this phenomenal success story is a modest engineer with an extraordinary vision, Kikuo Ibe, the man fondly referred to as the “Father of G-SHOCK.”

Ibe’s inspiration, which emerged from a personal loss, has led to a revolutionary approach to watchmaking that, forty years later, continues to resonate deeply with enthusiasts, adventurers, and style icons worldwide. As Casio celebrates this remarkable milestone by reintroducing the iconic DW-5000 model, Business Today had the privilege of sitting down with Ibe to reflect on his pioneering journey and the profound legacy of G-SHOCK.

The Initial Inspiration

According to Ibe, “The inspiration behind creating the G-SHOCK watch stemmed from a personal experience that left a lasting impression on me. When I entered high school, I received a watch from my father, which I cherished. Unfortunately, I dropped it, and it shattered into pieces. This incident sparked my desire to create a watch that would not break upon impact, leading to the conceptualisation of the G-SHOCK.”

Ibe goes on to describe the birth of “Project Team Tough,” a small, dedicated group he assembled at Casio. They endured hundreds of failed prototypes, and the breakthrough arrived unexpectedly. “The breakthrough came when I observed children playing with a rubber ball; it occurred to me that if a watch could be designed with a similar protective structure, like being cushioned within a ball, it might withstand shocks better.”

This insight was transformative, leading to the distinctive floating module design that remains a hallmark of G-SHOCK’s engineering genius. He elaborates, “The original G-SHOCK was built around what we termed the ‘triple 10’ concept: it could survive a 10-meter drop, had a 10-year battery life, and offered 10-bar water resistance.”

Form and Function First

Ibe: “When I first envisioned creating a watch that could withstand extreme shocks and drops, my primary focus was on functionality and durability… Over the years, as G-SHOCK began to gain traction, I noticed its adoption by various subcultures. The ruggedness of the watch appealed to skateboarders and athletes who valued both performance and style. Its association with hip-hop culture was particularly striking; artists and influencers embraced G-SHOCK not just as a tool but as a symbol of toughness and resilience.”

He admits candidly, “I did not foresee the extent to which G-SHOCK would resonate with diverse communities around the world.”

Homage to the OG

Ibe said, “When we set out to recreate the DW-5000R, our primary goal was to stay true to the original design while integrating modern advancements… The craftsmanship reflects meticulous attention to detail, ensuring that every aspect mirrors the iconic DW-5000C.” The DW-5000R incorporates contemporary touches, including a “high-brightness LED backlight for better visibility and bio-based resin for a more sustainable build,” he notes with evident pride.

The Appeal

“The original G-SHOCK continues to resonate strongly with audiences today due to its groundbreaking design and the values it embodies… This idea of durability and resilience has become increasingly relevant in today’s fast-paced world.” According to Ibe, G-SHOCK’s enduring popularity is tied deeply to its embodiment of perseverance, innovation, and “an unwavering drive to push boundaries,” as per Ibe.

The Advancements

“One of the biggest game-changers for G-SHOCK has been the development of metal-covered watches—blending the toughness of our classic resin models with a sleek, metal-clad exterior,” he explains. “Achieving G-SHOCK’s signature shock resistance with metal was a challenge, but we did just that with the G-STEEL range.”

Future of G-SHOCK

Ibe: With an adventurous spark, he says, “What excites me most is the limitless potential for innovation, particularly in developing watches that can withstand extreme environments beyond our planet… I dream of a time when G-SHOCK could accompany astronauts—or perhaps even extraterrestrial explorers.”

For Ibe, G-SHOCK’s journey is far from over. “The spirit of ‘never giving up’ continues to drive our innovations, and I am excited to see where this adventure takes us next.”