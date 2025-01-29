Timex unveils Giorgio Galli S2Ti in India: A limited-edition Titanium marvel

Timex has introduced the Giorgio Galli S2Ti, a limited-edition timepiece that marks the grand finale of the brand’s prestigious S Series. Designed by Timex’s Milan-based Creative Director, Giorgio Galli, this exclusive watch blends sophisticated aesthetics with cutting-edge materials, making it a collector’s piece. Only 500 units will be available worldwide, with a special release for Indian watch enthusiasts.

“The Giorgio Galli S2Ti marks a personal milestone celebration of timeless design and craftsmanship. It represents the pinnacle of the S series and a bridge to the next chapter, where my passion for watchmaking will inspire new possibilities,” said Galli. “To me, Timex is different from any other brand, because it stands for independence, timeless beauty, quality, and incredible value. Being able to sculpt the legacy of this iconic brand has been a joy, and I’m honoured to put my name on this collection.”

The S Series was conceptualised with the freedom to push the boundaries of conventional watchmaking, and the S2Ti continues this tradition. Featuring a 38mm solid titanium case reinforced with a forged carbon fiber mid-case and a domed, anti-reflective sapphire crystal spanning edge-to-edge.

The S2Ti boasts a Swiss-made Sellita SW200-1 automatic movement, equipped with 26 jewels and a 41-hour power reserve. Operating at a 4Hz frequency (28,800 A/h). The movement is showcased through a titanium case back with a flat sapphire exhibition window, complemented by a black ion-plated rotor.

One of the standout features of the Giorgio Galli S2Ti is its titanium bracelet with an innovative I-Size system, allowing easy resizing without tools. A custom-designed titanium deployment clasp ensures a secure yet comfortable fit. The dial, finished in a refined titanium satin, features a polished silver-tone handset and an applied stainless-steel hour track.

With a water resistance of up to 50 meters, a lug-to-lug measurement of 46mm, and the lightweight strength of titanium, the S2Ti is a versatile yet premium offering.

Priced at ₹1.68 lakh, the Giorgio Galli S2Ti will be available exclusively on shop.timexindia.com. The watch is expected to attract serious collectors and connoisseurs, as it marks the final installment of the S Series before Timex embarks on its next chapter.

Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director of Timex India, expressed excitement about the launch, stating, “The Giorgio Galli S2Ti is more than just a watch; it’s a celebration of artistry and engineering that embodies Timex’s commitment to excellence in horology. We are beyond thrilled to bring this limited-edition masterpiece to India for the watch connoisseurs. This watch doesn’t just tell time but redefines it, celebrating Timex’s legacy of quality while embracing the future.”