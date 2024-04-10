Watches & Wonders 2024: From platinum perfection to open heart and diamonds, Chopard unveils dazzling novelties

Chopard, the esteemed Swiss luxury watch and jewellery Maison, has once again captivated enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike with its latest creations showcased at Watches and Wonders in Geneva. Chopard unveiled a stunning array of timepieces, each embodying the brand's signature blend of innovation, elegance, and artistry.

Among the highlights of the unveiling was the Alpine Eagle 41 XP Frozen Summit, a testament to Chopard's mastery in merging haute horlogerie with exquisite jewellery design. Boasting a 41 mm-diameter case crafted from ethical 18-carat white gold and adorned with meticulously cut diamonds, this timepiece represents the pinnacle of luxury and sophistication. Powered by the ultra-thin L.U.C 96.41-L movement, it combines technical precision with impeccable aesthetics, offering a 65-hour power reserve for discerning collectors.

Another standout from the collection is the Alpine Eagle 41 XP TT (Tech Titanium), a contemporary masterpiece that fuses sporty-chic aesthetics with cutting-edge innovation. Featuring a titanium case renowned for its lightweight yet durable properties, this ultra-thin timepiece offers a mesmerising view of the intricate L.U.C Calibre 96.17-S movement. With its modernist design and technical prowess, the Alpine Eagle 41 XP TT epitomises Chopard's commitment to pushing the boundaries of watchmaking excellence.

The Alpine Eagle XL Chrono further reinforces Chopard's dedication to craftsmanship and sustainability. Crafted from ethical 18-carat rose gold or grade 5 titanium, this chronograph model pays homage to the majestic beauty of the Alps while incorporating innovative features such as a flyback function and Chopard 03.05-C chronometer-certified movement. Moreover, a portion of the proceeds from sales will be donated to the Alpine Eagle Foundation, underscoring Chopard's commitment to environmental conservation.

In addition to the Alpine Eagle collection, Chopard introduced the L.U.C XPS Forest Green, a timeless masterpiece that celebrates technical prowess and aesthetic refinement. Featuring a vintage-inspired Forest Green sector-type dial and a responsibly produced Lucent Steel case, this timepiece is powered by the COSC-certified L.U.C 96.12-L calibre, ensuring unparalleled precision and performance.

The unveiling also included the L.U.C Qualité Fleurier, L.U.C Quattro Spirit 25, and L.U.C Full Strike, each showcasing Chopard's expertise in haute horlogerie and innovative design. From the elegant simplicity of the L.U.C Qualité Fleurier to the technical sophistication of the L.U.C Quattro Spirit 25, these timepieces embody the brand's unwavering commitment to excellence and craftsmanship.

Not forgetting its iconic Happy Sport collection, Chopard introduced new limited editions adorned with dancing diamonds and vibrant hues, reaffirming the collection's playful spirit and timeless appeal.

Furthermore, Chopard showcased its mastery in haute joaillerie with a breathtaking model paved with sapphires and diamonds, as well as elegant additions to the Imperiale and L'Heure du Diamant collections, each reflecting the Maison's heritage and innovation.