Watches & Wonders 2024: Grand Seiko unveils exquisite collection in Geneva; see details

Grand Seiko, the esteemed watchmaker synonymous with precision and craftsmanship, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated collection at Watches and Wonders 2024 in Geneva. This unveiling showcases the pinnacle of Grand Seiko's watchmaking expertise, with each timepiece meticulously crafted to epitomise the brand's commitment to excellence.

Related Articles

From the intricately designed cases to the precise movements within, every aspect of these new creations exemplifies unparalleled quality and performance. The collection reflects Grand Seiko's dedication to pushing the boundaries of watchmaking, with a focus on precision, artistry, and attention to detail.

The launch includes a range of exceptional timepieces, each with its own unique features and design elements. One standout piece is the new dress watch in the Evolution 9 Style, featuring a textured dial inspired by the delicate patterns found on white birch bark. This watch introduces a new hand-wound high-beat movement, the Caliber 9SA4, marking a significant milestone for Grand Seiko.

Another highlight of the collection is the Grand Seiko Kodo Constant-force Tourbillon, a limited-edition timepiece inspired by the beauty of daybreak. Building on the success of the first Kodo Constant-force Tourbillon introduced in 2022, this new iteration features a stunning colour-changing dial that captures the shifting hues of a Shinshu sunrise against the Hotaka landscape.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Grand Seiko Spring Drive movement series, the brand has also unveiled a new Spring Drive Chronograph GMT inspired by the majestic Hotaka mountain range in central Japan. This special edition timepiece reflects the Japanese appreciation for the subtle transitions of time, with a dial that evokes the changing colours of summer mornings in the mountains.

"We are thrilled to introduce our latest collection at Watches and Wonders 2024," said a spokesperson for Grand Seiko. "Each timepiece in this collection represents the culmination of years of expertise and dedication to the art of watchmaking. We invite enthusiasts to explore these exceptional creations and experience the essence of Grand Seiko."