Watches & Wonders 2024: Panerai unveils new timepieces celebrating innovation and heritage

In a fusion of Italian elegance and Swiss precision, Panerai, the renowned luxury watch manufacturer, reveals its latest collection at Watches & Wonders 2024. Embodying the brand's enduring commitment to innovation and adventure, these new timepieces mark a significant milestone in Panerai's pursuit of perfection while staying true to its core values.

At the heart of Panerai's latest offerings is a celebration of its rich heritage and longstanding association with the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team. Through a special collaboration, Panerai pays homage to the spirit of innovation and adventure that defines both brands.

The highlight of the collection is the Submersible GMT Luna Rossa Titanio, a timepiece inspired by the official America’s Cup races scheduled for Barcelona later this year. Crafted from titanium, a material synonymous with resilience and cutting-edge technology, this limited edition watch reflects the innovative spirit of the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team.

Another standout piece is the Submersible Tourbillon GMT Luna Rossa Experience Edition PAM01405, set to debut in July 2024. Limited to just 20 pieces, this exclusive timepiece offers owners a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of sailing during the America’s Cup finals in Barcelona.

Owners of the Submersible Tourbillon GMT Luna Rossa Experience Edition will be treated to a curated experience by Panerai, providing behind-the-scenes access to the competition and the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team. This exclusive opportunity promises unmatched engagement and excitement, allowing clients to witness the thrill of sailing up close.

Central to the collection is the Submersible QuarantaQuattro Luna Rossa Ti-Ceramitech™, featuring an automatic caliber renowned for its reliability and a 3-day power reserve. With its white-matt grained dial and Luna Rossa decal, this timepiece captures the essence of the sailing team's identity.

To ensure versatility and style, each watch comes with two strap options: a bi-material strap with a red stripe bearing the Luna Rossa logo, and a rubber strap in a uniform blue tone.