Wrist Check: A week on the wrist with Timex Dollar Watch 170th Anniversary Edition

Few timepieces command the duality of nostalgia and modern relevance as masterfully as the Timex Dollar Watch. For 170 years, Timex has been at the helm of accessible watchmaking, and their 170th Anniversary Edition is an exquisite tribute to their storied history. Over the past week, I had the pleasure of living with this heritage-rich yet contemporary wristwatch, and I must confess—it’s a quiet marvel.

Unboxing the Dollar Watch Anniversary Edition is an experience steeped in history. The design draws heavily from the original 19th-century Timex Dollar Watch, renowned for its affordability and ubiquity. This commemorative piece retains the vintage charm of its predecessors while integrating modern craftsmanship.

The watch features a petite 35mm stainless steel case, polished to a mirror-like sheen, echoing the minimalist utilitarianism of the original. At a time when oversized dials dominate, its restrained proportions feel refreshingly elegant—proof that smaller watches are making a quiet, but confident, comeback.

The standout detail? The off-white dial, paired with bold Arabic numerals, delicately balances simplicity and function. A subtle patina effect gives the illusion of age, a clever design cue that invites wearers to embrace its legacy. It’s history on the wrist - without the need for a delicate white-gloved touch.

The Anniversary Edition comes equipped with a modern quartz movement. Purists may scoff, but this is no ordinary quartz - it’s precise, reliable, and perfectly in line with Timex’s ethos of delivering timekeeping for everyone. The movement reflects the watch’s intent: not to sit in a collector’s box, but to be worn, enjoyed, and relied upon every day.

A domed acrylic crystal tops off the design, lending a soft, vintage distortion that elevates the experience of reading the dial. While sapphire would’ve provided durability, the choice of acrylic feels authentic—a tip of the hat to the material science of Timex’s early days.

Lightweight and effortlessly wearable, the Dollar Watch Anniversary Edition slips under a cuff with ease, yet carries enough charm to be a conversation starter when exposed. Over seven days, it transitioned seamlessly from casual denim to tailored blazers, thanks to its versatile 18mm black leather strap. The strap itself is supple, stitched with precision, and feels like it’ll age beautifully with time.

This is not a watch for everyone, and that’s what makes it special. The 170th Anniversary Dollar Watch isn’t for those seeking opulence or cutting-edge features. Instead, it’s for individuals who appreciate the quiet artistry of honest watchmaking. It’s for those who find beauty in a timepiece that tells not just the hour but a story spanning nearly two centuries.

Timex’s decision to price the 170th Anniversary Edition at $1 is as inspired as the design itself. It stays true to the brand’s origins, ensuring that a piece of watchmaking history remains within reach for enthusiasts and casual wearers alike.

As my week with the Timex Dollar Watch 170th Anniversary Edition came to a close, I found myself reluctant to take it off. It’s not the flashiest or most technically advanced timepiece, but that’s precisely its charm. It doesn’t try to be more than it is—a beautifully crafted ode to Timex’s legacy, perfect in its imperfections.

For those who value history, design, and an understated wrist presence, this watch is a triumph. Timex may be celebrating 170 years of watchmaking, but with pieces like this, it’s clear they’re just getting started.