International Coffee Day: 7 Indian brands that are rewriting your morning ritual

On International Coffee Day, India’s homegrown brewers are showing how far the country’s coffee culture has come. With consumers seeking premium, sustainable, and innovative blends, these brands are no longer just keeping pace with global players—they’re setting the tone for what the “new Indian cup” looks like. From forest-grown beans to vitamin-infused brews, here are seven Indian coffee names reshaping mornings across the country.

Here are the top Indian coffee brands recommended by Shruti Ajmera Reddy, CEO Bewild by Beforest:

1. Rage Coffee

Delhi-based Rage Coffee, founded in 2018 by Bharat Sethi, has established a loyal following among young, health-conscious drinkers. Known for its vitamin-infused instant coffee in various formats, including shots, cold brew bags, and RTD beverages, Rage utilises 100% Arabica beans and holds certifications from the US FDA, FSSAI, GMP, and ISO. Recently, GRM Overseas acquired a 44% stake in the company, solidifying its position in India’s new-age FMCG landscape.

Price: ₹500–₹650 for 200g

2. Bewild Coffee by Beforest

Rooted in Coorg’s Poomaale Estate, Bewild celebrates regenerative agriculture and experimental fermentations like Koji roasts. With a focus on biodiversity and sustainability, every cup is designed as a ritual that connects drinkers with forests and farmers.

Price: ₹500–₹800 for 200g

3. Araku Coffee

From Andhra Pradesh’s Araku Valley, this brand leans on organic, fair-trade practices to deliver high-quality blends while supporting local farmers. Its strong social impact narrative makes it a favorite for ethically minded consumers.

Price: ₹275–₹360 for 200g

4. Third Wave Coffee Roasters

Tapping into India’s urban café culture, Third Wave focuses on quality and modern brewing methods. By sourcing beans directly from Indian estates, it caters to younger drinkers eager to recreate café-style experiences at home.

Price: ₹370–₹450 for 200g

5. The Indian Bean

Chennai-based The Indian Bean offers bold, nuanced flavors with ethically sourced beans. Its distribution model mixes e-commerce with corporate tie-ups, positioning it as both a home and office favorite.

Price: ₹280–₹420 for 200g

6. Seven Beans Coffee Company

Bangalore’s Seven Beans emphasizes small-batch roasting and sustainable sourcing, with products aimed at retail and hospitality segments. It positions itself as a high-quality Indian rival to imported specialty coffees.

Price: ₹320–₹380 for 200g

7. Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

One of India’s specialty pioneers, Blue Tokai has expanded nationally with its direct-to-consumer model and café network. Its commitment to single-origin beans and transparency has set the standard in premium coffee.

Price: ₹400–₹450 for 200g