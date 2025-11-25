Old-city flavours travel to Delhi in a tribute to Amritsar’s culinary heritage

The familiar aromas of Amritsar's street kitchens are making their way to the capital this month, carried not by nostalgia alone but through a focused, 10-day food pop-up designed to spotlight the city’s everyday culinary staples. Ambarsar, The Golden Griddle, running from November 21 to 30, draws on the region’s rooted flavours and the communal spirit that defines its cooking traditions.

Being hosted at Kheer, the fine-dining restaurant at Roseate House New Delhi, the pop up is curated by Chef Bharat Bhatia, Chef de Cuisine. The menu centres on the chulha, the traditional hearth that shapes much of Amritsar’s home-style food. His line-up includes dishes such as Lahori Gate ke Raam Ladoo, Ambarsari Khasta Kulcha, Ambarsari Bhatti Paneer, Tawa Kali Mirch Meat, Sigri Wala Kukkad, Sarsan-da-Saag, Ambarsari Machhli Masala, and Ghee Jaleba.

Chef Bhatia’s approach focusses on local sourcing, regional technique and a straightforward interpretation of traditional recipes within a contemporary dining format. Each dish is built to retain its original character while adapting to a structured multi-course setting.