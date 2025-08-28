India’s homegrown whisky brand Indri has become the country’s largest-selling single malt and the world’s fastest-growing for the second year in a row, with sales crossing 2.04 million bottles in 2024. The figures, released by the International Wine & Spirits Record (IWSR), place Indri ahead of both global and domestic competitors, underscoring its rapid rise in the global whisky market.

In a milestone that cements India’s place on the global whisky map, Indri has emerged as the fastest-growing single malt brand in the world for the second consecutive year, clocking sales of 2.04 million bottles (1,70,000 nine-litre cases) in 2024. With 1,24,000 cases sold domestically and 46,000 cases in overseas markets, the homegrown brand has also become the largest-selling single malt in India.

The recognition comes from the International Wine & Spirits Record (IWSR), regarded as the world’s most credible source of alcohol consumption data, which ranked Indri as the “Number 1 Malt Whisky in India” ahead of global heavyweights.

Driving India’s single malt story

Praveen Malviya, CEO (IMFL), Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd., said, “Seeing Indri achieve this feat of selling 2.04 million bottles in 2024 strengthens our belief that our ambition to be among the top single malts in the world is not just a dream but a reality unfolding before us. The sales volume isn’t just a number; it’s an endorsement of our quality and the value we bring to consumers. It makes us proud—not just as a brand, but as Indians—to see our single malt whisky stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the best in the world.”

Award-winning expressions

Indri’s portfolio has been central to its rise:

Indri-Trini (three-wood matured)

Indri-Dru (cask strength)

Indri Diwali Collector’s Editions (fetching premiums in secondary markets)

Indri Founder’s Reserve 11YO (ultra-premium)

These labels have consistently bagged gold medals and global honours, including the title of “Best in the World” at leading international spirits competitions.

Experts attribute Indri’s success to its distinct flavour profile, shaped by local barley and terroir. Every bottle is a blend of craftsmanship and India’s natural elements, giving it a character that competes with international benchmarks while staying authentically Indian.