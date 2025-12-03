Ranveer Singh-backed ABD Maestro launches YELLO Designer Whisky in India

ABD Maestro has launched YELLO Designer Whisky in India, introducing a blend crafted from Scotch malts and Indian malt whiskies and packaged to reflect the country’s modern, expressive spirit. The new release follows the recent debut of Rangeela Vodka by Ranveer Singh, who serves as Co-Founder and Creative Partner at ABD Maestro.

Advertisement

Unveiled in Mumbai, the whisky marks a significant step for the company as it targets India’s fast-growing premium and luxury spirits segment. YELLO brings together Speyside and Highland Scotch malts matured in ex-bourbon oak, combined with Indian malts known for their richness and depth. The result is a profile shaped by vanilla caramel notes, gentle oak undertones, and a warm, lingering finish.

The packaging has been designed to stand out on any shelf, featuring bold colour choices, clean lines and what the company calls a whisky window. The visual identity is aimed at younger consumers looking for individuality and design-led products.

Bikram Basu, Managing Director of ABD Maestro Pvt. Ltd., said, “YELLO is designed for an innovative, daring and youthful brand construct for product, packaging and communication. It’s born to stand out, with outstanding whisky sitting in the bottle. At ABD Maestro, we build with quality, creativity and consumers at its heart.”

Advertisement

The company believes India’s evolving cultural identity and rising premium spirits consumption make this the right moment to introduce a product that reflects confidence and creativity. The brand is positioned for a generation that values self-expression and strong connection with the products they choose.

YELLO Designer Whisky has launched in Maharashtra at an MRP of Rs 2,700 for a 750 ml bottle. Rollouts across Goa, West Bengal and parts of North India are expected soon.