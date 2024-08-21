Bacardi doubles down on premiumisation and experiential luxury to capture evolving Indian spirits market

The Indian spirits market is undergoing a dynamic transformation, driven by a burgeoning middle class, a thirst for premium experiences, and a growing cocktail culture. Bacardi, a global leader in the spirits industry, is strategically positioning its portfolio, led by the iconic Grey Goose vodka, to capitalise on these trends.

In an exclusive interview with Business Today, Mahesh Kanchan, Marketing Director for India and Neighbouring Countries at Bacardi, sheds light on the company's innovative strategies, brand differentiators, and long-term vision for the Indian market. From leveraging the power of AI in crafting unique cocktail experiences to forging strategic partnerships that resonate with discerning consumers, Bacardi is poised to elevate the Indian spirits landscape to new heights. Read on to uncover how Bacardi plans to capture the hearts and palates of India's increasingly sophisticated drinkers.

PD: How is Grey Goose innovating to attract India's cocktail-drinking population? Are there any specific flavours or product offerings tailored to the Indian palate?

Mahesh Kanchan: It's fascinating to observe that young Indians are becoming more discerning about their choices. They seek better quality, taste, and moments that define 'good times.' GREY GOOSE, with its rich French heritage, embodies best-in-class experiences and craftsmanship, offering affluent consumers the chance to seek and savour only the finest through the brand's curated experiences.

This new limited edition Martini menu mirrors modern tastes through its innovative fusion of Indian ingredients such as Darjeeling tea, camphor, and Himalayan rhododendron nectar with French traditions to offer simple yet unusual flavours.

PD: What is the expected growth trajectory for Grey Goose in India? How does it compare to other luxury vodka brands in the market?

Mahesh Kanchan: We're proud to share that GREY GOOSE remains the top choice in India's super-premium vodka category. With the ongoing trend of premiumisation in lifestyle segments and the growing cocktail culture in India, our leadership position continues to strengthen.

PD: What are some of the key trends and challenges in the Indian luxury spirit market? How is Grey Goose positioned to address these?

Mahesh Kanchan: The most significant trend we're seeing in India is the demographic shift, marked by the rise of a young and expanding middle class, increased digital penetration, and a growing preference for premium lifestyle experiences across categories. Consumers are becoming more adventurous with their drink choices, as spirits are increasingly viewed as a lifestyle statement rather than merely functional. Young Indians seek higher quality, better taste, and moments that define 'good times.' Recognising a unique opportunity to create memorable experiences where French minimalism and style meet modern Indian aesthetics, we collaborated with Shantanu & Nikhil to offer affluent consumers the chance to seek and savour the best.

PD: How does Grey Goose fit within the broader Bacardi portfolio in India? What are the key differentiators for each brand?

Mahesh Kanchan: As Indian consumers increasingly seek exclusive experiences as a form of self-expression, we recognise a distinctive opportunity to craft unforgettable moments inspired by French sophistication and elegance. Whether celebrating personal milestones, professional achievements, or simply enjoying gatherings with friends, this collaborative collection of bar accessories with Shantanu & Nikhil is designed to elevate celebratory occasions, embodying a lifestyle of understated yet refined taste.

PD: What are Bacardi's long-term goals and ambitions for the Indian market? Are there any plans for new product launches or brand expansions?

Mahesh Kanchan: We are looking forward to exploring more partnerships for storytelling to bring the GREY GOOSE heritage of French excellence to life in a compelling way. We look forward to connecting with our consumers via collaborations in different lifestyle categories that allow moments that bring French traditions together with an Indian narrative to life.

PD: What are the growth strategies for other brands in the Bacardi portfolio, such as Patron, Dewars, Bacardi rum, Bombay Sapphire, and Martini?

Mahesh Kanchan: As mentioned above, Indian consumers today are exploring exclusive experiences more than ever before, to elevate their lifestyles and to make a statement of refined taste. As consumers are at the heart of all our initiatives at Bacardi, and we are constantly exploring more partnerships that bring the brand stories to life in a compelling way.

Some of the noteworthy trends today that we have observed are:

Premiumisation: An important thing that the spirits industry overall in particular has been witnessing is premiumization. There is a notable demographic shift taking place in India, i.e., the growth of a young and expanding middle class, as well as digital penetration coupled with rising preferences towards more premium lifestyle experiences across categories.

Drinking less but better: This is a trend marked by mindful consumption by consumers wherein they are drinking less but drinking better. Therefore, giving consumers an opportunity to seek and savour only the best through curated experiences becomes an important focus area for us.

Experimentation: Today Indians want to experiment! It’s the experiences that matter, which also led to exploring their palates and delving into trying more options. Consumers are willing to experiment with drinks as the perception towards spirits evolves to be more lifestyle-focused rather than functional.

Cocktail culture: India has observed an accelerated growth in the cocktail culture, with consumers dabbling with new formats to enjoy an elevated lifestyle as a form of self-expression. More and more people are travelling post-pandemic and are exploring cocktails in other parts of the world, so they have a more evolved taste palette.



PD: How does Bacardi ensure consistency and quality across its diverse portfolio of brands in India?

Mahesh Kanchan: While the portfolio is diverse, there is a common acknowledgement of focus on creativity, innovation, and contemporary signatures as far as storytelling and collaborations are concerned. This represents a new chapter for us in India, where the market for spirits continues to grow to be one of the largest in the world. We are excited by this new strategic direction, which allows brands to meaningfully connect with newer audiences who have a more refined taste in lifestyle and the expression of luxury.