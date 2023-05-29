Lager beer is better for consumption in Indian summer: BrewDog's Mark Hobday

As the mercury rises and the sun sizzles in most parts of the country, the thought of a chilled beer brings much cheer to most of us. Mark Hobday, the head of training at BrewDog, the largest craft beer manufacturer in Europe, launched in India last year, said that for a hot climate like ours it is best to drink a lager. “Lagers are made with a lot of water so they make for a very refreshing drink in the summer months.”

Hobday recommends lighter beers with an ABV content of 4-6 per cent during the summer months. “It is important to remain hydrated. When drinking stronger beers in the summer you need to be more conscious,” he said.

The limitless world of beers means there are more drinking options available than drinkers know what to do with. From classic lagers to IPAs to stouts and even Guinness, each beer further spawns sub-categories. Draft beer menus are even wider. BrewDog, for instance, has 24 beers on tap at its four outlets including Gurugram, Mumbai and Amritsar. The latest will open in Chandigarh by the end of the month.

Lagers are typically an entry point to beer for new drinkers as they taste light and malty. Lagers are made with bottom fermenting yeast, which has a low tolerance to alcohol. So, they have a low ABV content and are better suited to hot summers, according to Hobday.

Indian Pale Ales (IPAs) are often citrus-y and fruity-flavoured and can be both light and strong. There are various theories on why IPAs are called so, and one of the most popular is that they were created to survive the long journey from Britain to India without any refrigeration. Brewers increased the quantity of hops and IPAs were born.

Lagers and IPAs are typically lighter than others like stout and Guinness. Stout is a dark top-fermented beer with a plethora of variations.

Hobday said that beer needs to be stored at between 38- and 55-degrees Fahrenheit, which is between 3- and 12-degree Celsius. “Temperature can really impact the beer. It won’t be as fizzy,” he says suggesting that beer should always be refrigerated.

He also argued that the whole concept of ‘beer belly’ is only because of excessive consumption. “Over 90 per cent of beer is water. The whole ‘beer belly’ thing comes up only if you drink in excess. Moderation is important for any kind of alcohol. Sugar and fat in beer is less than a gram on average,” said Hobday.

The Indian beer market was around Rs 38,360 crore in 2022 and is expected to increase to Rs 62,240 crore by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.1 per cent, according to a report by market research firm IMARC Group.