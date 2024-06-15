Single Malt Whisky x Game of Thrones' 'House of the Dragon' with latest Indri offerings

Indri Single Malt Indian Whisky, known for its award-winning expressions, has joined forces with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products for an exclusive partnership inspired by the thrilling world of HBO's 'House of the Dragon.' This collaboration marks a first for India's single malt market, offering fans and whisky aficionados a taste of Westeros' intrigue and grandeur.

The limited-edition collection features two distinct expressions:

House of Black: A fiery single malt reflecting the Black Council's ambition, this whisky entices with notes of sweet toffee, vanilla, and subtle peat. The palate unfolds with rich chocolate, earthy hints, and a lingering sweet peat finish.

House of Green: Inspired by the Green Council's sophistication, this elegant single malt presents a nose of ripe bananas, honey, and pineapple. The palate is a complex tapestry of fruit, floral notes, and subtle spice, culminating in a long, sweet finish.

"This partnership with Indri Single Malt Indian Whisky is an exciting opportunity to merge their craftsmanship with the captivating storytelling of 'House of the Dragon,'" said Vikram Sharma, Head of APAC Consumer Products at Warner Bros. Discovery.

Siddhartha Sharma, Founder of Piccadily Distilleries, the makers of Indri, shared his enthusiasm, "We are honoured to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to bring the legendary world of Westeros to life through our single malt whisky. This collaboration exemplifies Indri's commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries of Indian whisky."

The ‘House of the Dragon’ Exclusive EditioSingle Malt Whisky x Game of Thrones' 'House of the Dragon' with the latest Indri offering by Indri will be available at select premium retailers across India, and exclusively at Delhi Duty Free, with prices ranging from Rs 6000 – 11,500.