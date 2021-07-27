scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Maharashtra health minister launches portable hospital in Jalna

The hospital will help the existing 350-bed Government Hospital here in treating COVID-19 patients, the minister said

The portable medical unit can be moved and installed anywhere according to need and availability of space (Source: PTI) The portable medical unit can be moved and installed anywhere according to need and availability of space (Source: PTI)

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Monday inaugurated a portable hospital with 100 beds at the Government Hospital here in Jalna district and said the state administration is making all necessary arrangements to deal with a possible third wave of coronavirus.

Inaugurating the portable hospital, called 'Medicab', Tope said it has 92 general and eight ICU beds.

The hospital will help the existing 350-bed Government Hospital here in treating COVID-19 patients, the minister said.

The portable medical unit can be moved and installed anywhere according to need and availability of space, he said.

"In view of a possible third wave of COVID-19, we have to make necessary preparations in terms of adequate medical facilities, liquid oxygen plants and a robust health infrastructure," Tope added.

Also Read: Maharashtra floods: Death toll rises to 164, at least 100 missing

Also Read: MP extends ban on bus service to Maharashtra till July 28

TAGS:

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

India's Fallen Billionaires

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos