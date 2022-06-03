Renowned singer KK passes away at 53: Here’s what led to his sudden demise

The sudden demise of Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, took the whole music industry and the country by shock.

KK died on Tuesday night at the age of 53 due to a massive cardiac arrest after a live performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. He was rushed to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead

After such a significant loss to the nation, KK’s fans, friends, and family were both shocked and confused and did not how to respond to this horrific news.

As per the India Today TV report, the doctors informed that the reason behind his demise was myocardial infarction or heart attack and there was no foul play.

Cardiologist Dr. Naresh Trehan said, “A concert is like a high-intensity, high-energy event if there was a pre-existing heart disease which he may or not have known it could have played a role," India Today TV reported.

Myocardial infarction or heart attack occurs when there is a blockage in the arteries of the heart and the muscles of the heart don't get sufficient flow of blood.

Trehan, the chairman of Medanta, also told India Today TV, “ "There could be pre-existing blockages in arteries. Secondly, if you have high blood pressure, it could rupture the artery and cause inner linings to break and if that happens it can lead to an acute heart attack. Covid is another added risk factor that has come into play in the pandemic."

KK was known for his unforgettable tracks like ''Tadap Tadap'', ''Beete Lamhein'', ''Aankhon Mein Teri'', ''It's The Time To Disco'' and non-film songs such as ''Pal'' and ''Yaaron''.

Also Read: #RIPKK: Singer’s last rites to be held at Mumbai’s Versova crematorium

Also Read: Initial post-mortem report suggests cardiac arrest as reason behind KK's death, says Police