RIPKK: Singer’s last rites to be held at Mumbai’s Versova crematorium 

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath or KK’s last rites shall be conducted at Mumbai’s Versova Hindu cremation ground after 12 pm today. His family members as well as industry colleagues will be present at the somber occasion.

Fans will get to see the last glimpse of the Hum Rahein Ya Na Rahein Kal singer at Mumbai’s Park Plaza in Versova from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. His body was brought to Mumbai on June 1. The family flew from Kolkata to Mumbai at 5:15 pm and landed in Mumbai at 8:15 pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a preliminary post-mortem report has revealed that KK died due to a massive heart attack and indicated nothing “unnatural as far as death is concerned.” The final autopsy report will be out in 48 hours.

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan or Ulaganayagan, also took to Twitter and offered his condolences to the bereaved family and friends. He wrote in Tamil, “The news of the untimely death of Krishnakumar Kunnath alias KK, who entertained the fans by singing in multiple languages, is shocking. My condolences to the family, friends and fans who lost him.”

பன்மொழிகளிலும் பாடி ரசிகர்களை மகிழ்வித்த கேகே எனும் கிருஷ்ணகுமார் குன்னத் மாரடைப்பால் அகால மரணம் அடைந்த செய்தி அதிர்ச்சியளிக்கிறது. அவரை இழந்து வாடும் குடும்பத்தாருக்கும், நண்பர்களுக்கும், ரசிகர்களுக்கும் என் ஆறுதல்கள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 1, 2022

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee also told IndiaToday.in that the singer’s last song will be out soon, KK’s last song will feature in the Mukherjee-directorial Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga and has been penned by the lyricist Gulzar.

Mukherjee said, “Gulzar saab is so fond of him and that collaboration has come out so well. I am dying to release and share the song. It will be out soon.”

KK collapsed at the Grand Hotel in Kolkata after returning from a show and was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared brought on dead. The singer is survived by his wife and two children.

