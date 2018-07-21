Dhadak box office collection Day 1: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter starrer earns Rs 8.71 crore

Dhadak, the remake of acclaimed Marathi feature film Sairaat, starring Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter has earned Rs 8.71 crore on its opening day at the box office. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film marks the debut of Janhvi, whereas it is Ishann's second film. Comparing Bollywood movies with newcomers, Dhadak's first day earnings on box office have surpassed that of Karan Johar's Student of the Year at Rs 8 crore, who also is one of the producers of the film.

"#Dhadak takes a HEROIC START... Rarely does a film starring absolute newcomers open so well... Day 1 is higher than #StudentOfTheYear [Rs 8 cr]... Fri Rs 8.71 cr. India biz," market analyst Taran Adarsh said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Johar took to Twitter to express his happiness over the Dhadak overtaking Student of the Year in terming of opening day earnings. "Glad to have our own record broken previously held by SOTY!! Thank you to all the beating hearts for giving this beating heart so much love!"

Trade analysts are expecting big things from Dhadak. Despite no big names associated with the film except Karan Johar, experts expect the Sairaat-remake to bring in around Rs 20 crore by the end of this week.

As far as the critics' opinion on the film is concerned, Dhadak has got mixed reviews. Samrudhi Ghosh, reviewing Dhadak for India Today called the movie a "pale, insipid version of Sairat" and gave it 2 stars. Ghosh writes that while Kapoor tries too hard to impress, Khatter manages to distract the viewers from the many flaws of Dhadak.

Meanwhile, Adarsh had a few good things to say about Dhadak. "Comparisons with Marathi blockbuster #Sairat are inevitable... Viewed as a stand-alone film, #Dhadak has several dramatic highs, scintillating music and importantly, the young pair [Ishaan and Janhvi] is electrifying...," he wrote while giving the film three-and-a-half stars.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan of Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania and Badrinath ki Dulhania fame, Dhadak also stars Ashutosh Rana. Based on Nagraj Manjule's Sairat, Dhadak revolves around two star-crossed lovers belonging to different castes and how their tragic story unfolds.