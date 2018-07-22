Dhadak box office collections day 2: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter's romance flick earns Rs 19 crore

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter's Dhadak has gotten off to a strong start at the box office. The film has earned Rs 19.25 crore in India within two days of its release. The film has even done surprisingly well abroad, raking in over Rs 5 crore from overseas markets.

While box office experts were estimating Dhadak to earn Rs 20 crore within its first weekend, the Shashank Khaitan-directorial is looking to go well past that mark by the end of Sunday. Dhadak earned Rs 8.71 crore on its opening day, while its Saturday earnings were Rs 11.04 crore.

"#Dhadak witnesses SIGNIFICANT GROWTH on Day 2... Growth on Sat [vis--vis Fri]: 26.75%... Sun biz expected to be higher than Sat... Eyes Rs 30 cr+ weekend, which is EXCELLENT for a film starring newcomers... Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr. Total: Rs 19.75 cr. India biz," market analyst Taran Aadarsh posted on his Twitter handle.

In overseas markets, Dhadak brought in $858,000, or Rs 5.90 crore. "#Dhadak springs a pleasant surprise Overseas... Films starring newcomers, generally, find limited takers... But #Dhadak is an exception... Total: approx $ 858k [Rs 5.90 cr]... North America: $ 265k UAE-GCC: $ 322k UK-Ireland: $ 96k ANZ: $ 100k Pakistan: $ 47k," Adarsh said.Dhadak is the Hindi remake of acclaimed Marathi film Sairat, directed by Nagraj Manjule. The film marks the debut of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor, whereas Ishaan Khattar has been seen before in 2017's Beyond The Clouds. It is about two young lovers belonging to different castes and their story.