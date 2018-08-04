Fanney Khan Box Office collections Day 1: Anil Kapoor-starrer earns just Rs 2.15 crore

Anil Kapoor-starrer Fanney Khan has failed to take off on the box office with just Rs 2.15 crore collection on opening day. The box office collection is in line with the reviews - with most of the ratings under three- that the movie had received ahead of its release on Friday. In its review, news agency IANS had given 2.5 ratings and said that the plot of the movie is ridiculous and stupid.

Film critics Taran Adarsh in a tweet said: "FanneyKhan has an extremely poor start... Fri Rs 2.15 cr India biz."

Fanney Khan, which has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles, is a one of its kind musical comedy revolving around a father who wishes to fulfil his daughter's dream of becoming a singer.

Prashant Kumar aka Fanney Khan, who is a middle-class family man, gives up his dream of becoming singer-cum-performer in the entertainment industry. He starts dreaming about making his daughter into a singing star, just like Baby Singh (Aishwarya Rai) who he admires. However, his daughter is a brat who is pretty mediocre and has scant regard for her father's dream and emotions.

Later, Fanney Khan loses his job and is desperate to get one. So one day when he meets, by chance, Baby Singh, Khan kidnaps her for money. He wants make an album for his daughter with the ransom money. He ropes in his best friend Adhir (Rajkummar Rao) in his endeavour.