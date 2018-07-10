9 out of 10 Indians suffer from stress, says survey

Nearly 9 in 10 Indians suffer from stress. In fact, the recently-released findings of the 2018 Cigna 360 Well-Being Survey - Future Assured, conducted by Cigna TTK Health Insurance, show that stress levels are higher in Indian compared with other developed and emerging countries, including the United States, the UK, Germany, France, China, Brazil and Indonesia.

According to Moneycontrol, the survey further revealed that 95 per cent of Indian millennials between the age group of 18-34 are stressed compared to the global average of 86 per cent. Making matters worse, one in eight Indians have serious trouble in dealing with stress but nearly 75 per cent of the Indian respondents said they don't feel comfortable talking to a medical professional about their stress. Consultation cost was cited as one of the biggest barriers to seeking professional help.

This survey was launched in 2014 with the goal of exploring well-being perceptions and concerns across five key areas of well-being - physical, family, social, financial and work. This year's survey is Cigna's most global yet, talking to nearly 14,500 people in 23 markets around the world, and the interviews were conducted between February and March this year.

With work being cited as one of the key triggers for stress in the country - the other oft-mentioned culprit being finances - it's not surprising that workplace wellness is taking centrestage. A whopping 87 per cent of the respondents said that workplace wellness programmes are important in choosing between two potential employers. And India is doing well in this front. About half the respondents reportedly said that they have received support and are participating in a workplace wellness programme.

"Employers can offer practical solutions such as flexi-hours or stress management programs that include mental wellness," said Prasun Sikdar, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Cigna TTK Health Insurance.

India, however, needs to buck up when it comes to financial readiness for old age. The survey findings show that one in two respondents plan to finance their medical expenses from their savings in old age, followed by insurance. Only four in 10 Indians have purchased health insurance for themselves.

According to the portal, the people who claim to be ready for older age are better at planning and are diligent about regular health checks and their own insurance. They are also more likely to be married with children, and a high proportion has full-time employment and is more affluent.

Another interesting takeaway from the survey is India's high willingness to share data. Almost 90 per cent of those surveyed claimed to be open to sharing their healthcare data, as they see the benefits for better treatment and lower costs.

All in all, despite the issues flagged off above, India ranked highest in overall well-being in the survey at 70.4 compared to a global average of 61.2. However, the pulse index reveals the second largest year-on-year drop among nations surveyed - India was at 73 in the 2017 survey.

With PTI inputs