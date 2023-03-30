Manjit Bawa’s Untitled (Durga) sells for $1.98 million, creates new auction record for the artist 

At Christie’s ongoing Asian Art Week in New York, Manjit Bawa’s Untitled (Durga) realized $1,980,000 creating a new global auction record for the artist. The sale also achieved notable results for FN Souza’s ‘View From Crawford Market, Bombay’, which was bought for $1,740,000 by a collector. This was almost six times the estimate price.

Two other works that soared past their low estimates were, SH Raza’s Untitled (Houses) which sold for $756,000, five times its low estimate, and Akbar Padamsee’s ‘Rouen’, which also went for $756,000, three times its low estimate. Christie’s achieved auction records for the artists Jeram Patel, Rummana Hussain, Rashid Choudhury, Ratan Parimoo, Vinod Rai Patel, Shanti Dave (for a work on paper), Jamini Roy (for a textile) and Zarina (for a paper sculpture).

The auction titled South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art achieved a total of $11,978,670. It was 100 per cent sold by lot and 263 per cent sold by lower estimate. The live auctions at Asian Art Week concluded on March 24 but online auctions are on till March 30. The live auctions this year saw more than 500 bidders from six continents.

"This has been a special Asian Art Week at Christie’s. We were delighted to welcome so many friends back in person, offer them an extraordinary array of pieces in all of our categories, and witness the market respond with excellent results across the board,” said Tina Zonars, Co-Chairman of Asian Art, Christie’s.

Christie’s Asian Art Week New York achieved a total of $63,332,004, led primarily by Chinese works of art. The top lot of the Asian Art Week New York was a ‘White Porcelain Moon Jar’ that sold for a record $4,560,000.

Also read: IAS, IPS, IFS must now inform Centre about stock market related transactions in this case...

Also WATCH | Jungkook's Calvin Klein ad impresses BTS Army as K-Pop star becomes brand ambassador

Also read: The Souled Store raises Rs 135 crore; plans to expand product offerings, open 100 stores

Also WATCH | Dalai Lama names 8-year-old US-born Mongolian boy as 3rd highest leader in Buddhism: All you need to know