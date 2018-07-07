Sanju box office collection Day 8: Ranbir-starrer breaks record of 3 Idiots in first week

Rajkumar Hirani's new film Sanju has pulled the audience to movie theatres in hordes over the past week. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, that depicts the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, has made its way into the Rs 200-crore club in its first week, entering the same league as the likes of Baahubali 2, Dangal, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

In the first week of its release, Sanju raked in Rs 202.51 crore. Notably, this is higher than the lifetime earnings of Hirani's earlier film 3 Idiots, which saw critically-acclaimed performances by Aamir Khan, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Boman Irani. 3 Idiots had earned Rs 202.47 crore in India after its launch in December 2009.

"#Sanju is 200 NOT OUT... Has an EXTRAORDINARY Week 1... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #3Idiots [Rs 202.47 cr] in 7 days... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr, Tue 22.10 cr, Wed 18.90 cr, Thu 16.10 cr. Total: Rs 202.51 cr. India biz," box office analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Sanju is expected to carry on its strong performance the next week too. If the movie manages to pull in crowds on weekdays like it has done so far, we might see the film setting a new benchmark. Market analysts have pinned their hopes on Sanju to emerge as the biggest blockbuster of the year.

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju revolves around the turbulent life of Bollywood's Baba, Sanjay Dutt. From his drug addiction to the illegal possession of guns case, the movie tries to decode the life of the controversial actor. However, many critics have criticised Hirani for whitewashing Sanjay Dutt's actions.

Nonetheless, Ranbir Kapoor has been unanimously praised for his performance. Some critics have even mentioned that Sanju is Ranbir Kapoor's finest performance in his 10-year-long career. Masaan and Raazi star, Vicky Kaushal, has also been unanimously praised for his performance.

Sanju has been produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani and Mahesh Manjrekar.