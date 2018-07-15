Soorma box office collection Day 2: Diljit Dosanjh-starrer inches closer to Rs 10 crore-mark on first weekend

Soorma, the tale depicting the return of Indian hockey legend Sandeep Singh after a life-threatening accident, has earned a total of Rs 8.25 crore by its second day in theatres. The Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu-starrer raked in Rs 5.05 crore on Saturday, after an opening day earning of Rs 3.20 crore.

"#Soorma saw an UPWARD TREND on Day 2... Growth on Sat [vis-a-vis Fri]: 57.81%... Positive word of mouth is reflecting in the BO numbers... Sun biz expected to grow further... Fri 3.20 cr, Sat 5.05 cr. Total: Rs 8.25 cr. India biz [sic]," said box office analyst Taran Adarsh in a tweet.

#Soorma saw an UPWARD TREND on Day 2... Growth on Sat [vis--vis Fri]: 57.81%... Positive word of mouth is reflecting in the BO numbers... Sun biz expected to grow further... Fri 3.20 cr, Sat 5.05 cr. Total: 8.25 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2018

Experts have been expecting Soorma to reach the Rs 10 crore-mark in its first weekend. With an upswing in earning by its second day, the Shaad Ali directorial is likely to achieve the milestone despite being challenged by Disney-Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp at the box office.

While the film has shown strong performance in northern India, due to Diljit Dosanjh's stardom, it remains to be seen how the Soorma fares in the rest of the nation. The film has been released in 1,100 screens across the country.

Soorma chronicles the journey of Sandeep Singh, penalty corner specialist and former captain of Indian hockey team, and his comeback from a life-threatening injury he suffered after being accidentally shot during a train journey. Apart from Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu, the cast of the film include Angad Bedi, Siddharth Shukla and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Soorma has been released in Pakistan too. Soorma has also been released in Kuwait without any cuts or alterations.

"This movie is not restricted to Indian audience but people across the world will get inspired by Sandeep's story. It is an inspiring story that recalls one chapter of our nation's success in the field of Hockey. As a director, I couldn't have been more happy than to have my film receive clearance for release," director Shaad Ali said in a statement.

"It is probably after a decade that an Indian film will release in Kuwait without any cuts or mutes. It is heartening that our labour of love will be screened in Kuwait and in territories across Pakistan," he added.