Oriflame’s Edyta Kurek on empowering women, innovation, social selling and new wellness range

For nearly three decades, Swedish beauty and wellness company Oriflame has been a known name in India, combining high-quality, sustainable products with a direct-selling business model. In an exclusive conversation, Edyta Kurek, Senior Vice President & Head of India and Indonesia, discusses the evolution of the Indian market, the role of women in entrepreneurship, and how Oriflame differentiates itself in an increasingly competitive landscape.

The Evolution of Oriflame in India

Since entering India almost 30 years ago, Oriflame has witnessed a massive transformation in consumer behaviour and market dynamics. "When we first came here, there were very few international brands, and the local beauty business was still developing," says Kurek. "We won customers over with guaranteed high quality and a commitment to sustainability, concepts that were still new at the time."

Over the years, India’s digital revolution has reshaped how Oriflame operates. "Initially, our business was entirely person-to-person, with no media or internet. People relied on personal recommendations, which remains powerful even today. However, we’ve adapted to new technologies, providing tools for our brand partners to manage and grow their businesses online while maintaining traditional methods of personal interaction."

Empowering Women Through Social Selling

One of Oriflame’s core missions is to empower women by offering them financial independence through entrepreneurship. "We don’t have job descriptions when we invite brand partners to join us," explains Kurek. "We simply offer them an opportunity to make their lives more colourful, to earn extra income, and to be part of the beauty industry."

In India, where a small percentage of women actively contribute to household income, Oriflame’s model provides an avenue for financial empowerment. "Traditionally, men have been the primary earners, but aspirations are growing - families want cars, vacations, and better education for their children. It’s becoming clear that a single income is not enough. Women are increasingly recognising the need for a second source of income, and we are supporting them in that journey."

As the company’s first female head in India, Kurek sees her position as a strong message for change. "As a woman, I deeply understand the challenges and societal limitations many women face. We are committed to breaking barriers and giving them access to financial and professional growth."

Innovation in Product Development

Oriflame maintains a strong connection between its Swedish roots and local market needs. "All our products are manufactured in India, about 90%, but follow European formulations and processes. The quality remains the same, with slight adaptations for local regulations and climate-specific needs."

Oriflame’s Research and Development (R&D) team is increasingly focused on Indian consumers. "We study local preferences, skin tones, and climate conditions to ensure our products cater to Indian customers. For instance, Indian skin has more collagen, which affects ageing patterns, so our formulations consider these nuances. We also recently introduced our first product featuring Ashwagandha, a nod to Indian traditions."

The Role of AI and Digital Expansion

Technology and AI are playing a growing role in Oriflame’s operations. "We’ve developed AI-powered tools that help customers choose skincare products by analysing their skin type, climate, and other personal factors," Kurek shares. "Additionally, we are launching AI-driven personalised nutrition recommendations, where customers receive tailor-made supplement packs based on their needs."

While AI enhances efficiency, Oriflame remains committed to personal connections. "Nothing replaces the power of recommendation. While e-commerce is booming and products can be delivered in minutes, beauty decisions often require expert advice. We believe that our community of brand partners will continue to be a trusted source of information and recommendations."

Inside-Out Wellbeing with Wellosophy

Oriflame recently expanded its Wellosophy range, reinforcing its commitment to holistic beauty and wellness. "Modern beauty isn’t just skin deep; it’s a reflection of overall wellbeing," Kurek states. The new Wellosophy skincare line complements Oriflame’s nutritional supplements, combining adaptogenic ingredients with mood-enhancing aromatherapy to offer a complete self-care experience.

The collection harnesses the power of eight adaptogenic botanicals, including Ashwagandha from India and Siberian Ginseng, to combat external stressors and support skin health. With up to 97% natural-origin ingredients and The Vegan Society certification, the range aligns with Oriflame’s commitment to sustainability. "This expansion strengthens our mission of supporting customers with both internal and external wellness solutions," adds Kurek.

The Future of Direct Selling in India

Despite the rapid rise of e-commerce and quick commerce, Kurek is confident about the future of direct selling. "There’s no need to have a lipstick delivered in five minutes," she jokes. "Our focus remains on quality recommendations and building customer trust. Unlike retail, where influencers are paid to promote products, our brand partners are actual users and loyalists who genuinely believe in what they sell."

One of Oriflame’s most significant initiatives is its certification program for wellness coaches. "It’s a 12-week program that trains individuals in nutrition and wellness. We already have about 5,000 certified coaches, contributing to a healthier India. It’s not just about making money, it’s about making an impact."

Kurek remains optimistic about the Indian market. "India is a land of opportunity. The beauty and wellness industry is growing, and we are here to ensure our brand partners grow with it. With high-quality, sustainable products and a strong community-driven business model, we are well-positioned for the future."