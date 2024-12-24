Shifting Shades: Federico Buffa on Ray-Ban Change and the future of adaptive eyewear

Imagine eyewear that mirrors the fluidity of your day, transforming subtly under the sun’s gaze and then softening as you retreat indoors. With Ray-Ban Change, this isn’t a fantasy; it’s reality, brought to life by the power of Transitions’ light-responsive technology. These frames are a masterstroke, designed not just to fit seamlessly into the rhythm of modern life but to enhance it, challenging conventional notions of what eyewear can achieve.

For the modern consumer, functionality is no longer a concession in the pursuit of beauty - it is an expectation. And in this age of hyper-personalisation, the ability to shift one’s aesthetic with the light is a rare luxury, speaking to the deeper need for products that resonate on a personal level.

To delve deeper into this visionary endeavour, I spoke with Federico Buffa, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at EssilorLuxottica. From the intricate engineering challenges behind the product to the broader implications for the eyewear industry, Buffa shared the journey of bringing Ray-Ban Change to life and hinted at a future where technology and style converge like never before.

PD: How does Ray-Ban Change elevate the balance between fashion and function with its light-responsive frames?

Federico Buffa: We’ve taken the opportunity to give customers the ability to change their look in various light conditions. Changing your look day to night, is a main pillar of being fashion forward.

PD: What were the biggest engineering challenges in developing the Ray-Ban Change frames, and how did Transitions technology enhance the design process?

Federico Buffa: We take Tranisitons, the leader of photochromic expertise to help develop the unique colours and patterns of Ray-Ban Change frames that activate in seconds when exposed to UV light or UV rays. The combinations of dyes and patterns were a challenge since each pair is slightly different than the other.

PD: How do you see this technology reshaping consumer expectations in the eyewear industry, especially in terms of personal expression?

Answer: Ray-Ban Change can be recommended to people who want to embrace new trends, express their personality through their visual identity, and experiment with new styles and colours. Technology is the vehicle to showcase there are many ways to interact with eyewear products, not just functionally.

PD: How do you foresee light-responsive eyewear evolving? Are there any exciting innovations we should look forward to beyond Ray-Ban Change?

Answer: We are leading in innovation within the eyewear category. You can expect our world to merge more within technology and you can expect us to challenge the status quo.