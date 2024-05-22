ASICS GEL-QUANTUM 360 VIII sneaker review: A great daily runner with max cushioning

The ASICS GEL-QUANTUM 360 VIII in the classic White/Black colourway takes inspiration from the natural world, seamlessly blending form and function. This iteration of the GEL-QUANTUM 360 series stands out for its unique design and commitment to sustainable practices. ASICS has got one thing down: comfort. And the GEL-QUANTUM 360 VIII takes that comfort to a whole new level.

First impressions? The upper is a soft, stretchy mesh that feels like a second skin. It’s breathable, which is a plus, especially if you’re prone to sweaty feet. The 360-degree GEL cushioning is the star of the show, though. It feels like you’re walking on clouds. Forget about impact, these shoes absorb it all.

Now, let’s talk about the look. These aren’t exactly statement sneakers. They’re more like the reliable friend you can always count on, but wouldn’t necessarily be your go-to for a night out. The design is clean and minimalist, but it’s not exactly pushing any boundaries.

The 5D printed upper, featuring intricate patterns inspired by natural forms, not only adds a unique visual appeal but also contributes to a secure and comfortable fit. The external heel counter further enhanced stability and created a bold, modern look.

On the street, they're comfortable enough for all-day wear. Whether it's a quick errand run or a long walk, you won’t feel any fatigue. The FF BLAST PLUS ECO cushioning, made with at least 20% sugarcane-derived biomass content, enhances the comfortable ride while demonstrating ASICS' commitment to environmentally responsible practices. The DIVISION SPACE midsole technology is a game-changer, offering plush cushioning without adding excessive weight. This innovative design works in harmony with the FF BLAST PLUS ECO cushioning, delivering a remarkably smooth and responsive ride.

I wore the shoes for over three weeks and they were able to tackle various terrains and rack up the miles. These are great gym shoes as well.

The external heel counter not only enhanced stability but also added a striking visual element. The sockliner had breathability and moisture management, keeping my feet feeling fresh throughout my run.

The ASICS GEL-QUANTUM 360 VIII (White/Black) is a premium cushioned trainer that seamlessly blends style and performance with sustainable practices. The innovative cushioning technologies, striking 5D printed upper, and focus on eco-conscious materials make it a unique choice for discerning runners. It is a solid choice if comfort is your top priority. Priced at Rs 13,999, they’re not the most stylish kicks on the block, but if you’re looking for a reliable shoe that won’t leave your feet aching, these might be your new best friends.