Raising the bar: Lauren Mote on PATRÓN El Alto’s India debut and the rise of thoughtful luxury

In the quiet intervals between clinking glasses and roaring conversations at the North American 50 Best Bars event in Vancouver, Lauren Mote is holding court. Not just with the industry’s elite, but with its future. Mote, Global Director at PATRÓN & Bacardi, is no stranger to the rhythm of high-octane hospitality weeks, having spent nearly three decades mastering every nuance of the drinks world. And yet, amid the din of Vancouver’s buzzing cocktail scene, her focus is thousands of kilometres away - on India, where the ultra-premium tequila PATRÓN El Alto is about to make its debut.

Advertisement

A Legacy in the Making

“The amazing thing about PATRÓN is that we’ve been in business making exceptional tequila for 35 years,” Mote says. Since its founding in 1989, the brand has established itself as a pioneer of the super-premium tequila category. But with El Alto, the distillery’s ambitions are even more refined. “It took 300 different attempts before we landed on the final formula,” she explains.

The resulting spirit is a blend of three different tequilas drawn from 11 unique barrels, aged through both traditional Tahona stone milling and roller mill processes. These techniques bring out different flavour profiles, giving El Alto a layered, rich character. “We only use three ingredients - blue agave, water, and time spent in wood,” Mote says. “But the way we handle them in small batches, with meticulous attention, is what sets us apart.”

Advertisement

Why India, Why Now?

India isn’t just another market expansion for PATRÓN, it’s a strategic step in redefining tequila’s global image. “What’s amazing about India is that while we’re tracking global cocktail trends, we’re also observing a local evolution,” Mote says. Indian bartenders are pushing the envelope, creating vibrant, original drinks using local ingredients and international techniques.

More importantly, the Indian consumer is undergoing a shift. Premiumisation is on the rise, but not in the loud, flashy way of earlier decades. “Consumers today are thoughtful,” she notes. “They’re buying less, but they’re buying better. They’re checking labels. They want authenticity, sustainability, and quality. That’s where El Alto fits in.”

The luxury tequila isn’t pitched as a celebratory shot, it’s a sipping spirit, meant for quiet moments and curated cocktails. Think Manhattans, Old Fashioneds, and Highballs, not tequila slammers. “It’s being seen more like Cognac or single malt whisky,” Mote says, “and that’s a conversation we’re proud to lead.”

Advertisement

Luxury, Redefined for India

For Mote, luxury isn’t just a price tag, it’s a philosophy. And in India, she sees a market primed for this nuanced approach. “Luxury in India isn’t just about big brands anymore,” she explains. “It’s about experiences. The rise in luxury hotels, bespoke travel, and curated dining, this is where El Alto belongs.”

She sees the product integrating seamlessly into India’s broader cultural narrative. “Celebration is in India’s DNA,” she says. “And we want to be part of those moments, not as a commodity, but as a catalyst.”

On the Ground Strategy

While Mote may be flying in from Canada, her strategy for India is rooted in deep local insight. The PATRÓN teams in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore are already in place, preparing for the high-profile launch of El Alto. “We’re not just dropping a bottle into the market,” she insists. “We’re having face-to-face conversations with bartenders, consumers, chefs, and tastemakers. We’re building a community.”

The upcoming launch in Mumbai is expected to set the tone, with a series of immersive events planned to introduce El Alto’s story. “The market is ready,” she adds. “And this is just the beginning.”

The Personal Pour

Advertisement

Ask Mote what she likes to drink at the end of the day, and the answer is telling. “I love a Paloma or a Picante made with PATRÓN Silver, especially when I’m with my team.”

But when it comes to El Alto? “That one’s special. I prefer it neat, with simple, flavourful snacks. It’s not just a drink, it’s an occasion.”