Walking on art: How a pair of custom sneakers explains India's newest cultural obsession

For the past few weeks, I’ve been walking around in a piece of art. It’s a pair of Nike Court Vision sneakers, but not as you’d find them in a store. These have been transformed by a brand called Knickgasm into their 'Nike Court Vision x Red Cartoon' edition. The classic white leather is now the canvas for a vibrant, eye-catching red cartoon pattern that pops with personality. The experience of wearing them has been an interesting one. They're comfortable, of course, they're Nikes, after all. But beyond that, they are conversation starters. From coffee shops to office corridors, people have stopped to ask, "Where did you get those?"

That question led me down a rabbit hole into the brand itself and the burgeoning culture of sneaker customisation it represents in India. My pair isn't just a product; it’s a story of art, entrepreneurship, and a new wave of self-expression.

The Brand Behind the Brush: Knickgasm

The custom design on my shoes is flawless. The paint is applied with precision, with no signs of cracking or fading despite regular wear. This commitment to quality comes from Knickgasm, a sneaker customisation label that has positioned itself as a leader in India’s emerging sneaker scene.

What’s remarkable is the brand's origin story. Knickgasm was launched on November 4, 2020, not in a fancy design studio, but as a college-based initiative by two founders, Henil Kachhara and Shubh Parmar. It was a completely bootstrapped venture, built without any external funding or infrastructure. In just a few years, it has scaled over 20 times, becoming a reference point in the industry.

(L-R) Henil Kachhara - CEO and Creative Director at Knickgasm, Shubh Parmar - Co-Founder at Knickgasm

The business model is as unique as their designs. While headquartered in Mumbai, Knickgasm operates on a decentralised creative ecosystem. At its heart is a network of local artisans, students, and professionals from Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities across the country. Their website now showcases a portfolio of over 1000 custom design variations.

The Founders: A Tale of Two Visions

The success of Knickgasm is a direct reflection of its founders' complementary skills. Henil Kachhara, the CEO & Creative Director, transformed a college passion project into the country's leading sneaker customisation brand by blending art, fashion, and storytelling. He uses memes and nostalgia to create viral campaigns organically. It is this vision that has attracted a celebrity clientele, including the likes of Shraddha Kapoor, Hardik Pandya, and Rohit Sharma, all without paid partnerships.

Shubh Parmar, the Co-founder, has a background in engineering, and he handles everything from hiring and training artists to sourcing premium sneakers from brands like Nike and Adidas. His passion for craftsmanship has been instrumental in turning Knickgasm into a creative powerhouse known for its hand-crafted designs.

The Bigger Picture: India's Sneaker Revolution

My experience with this single pair of sneakers is a testament to a much larger trend. India is in the midst of a sneaker revolution. What was once purely functional footwear is now a cornerstone of identity, fashion, and even investment.

According to market research, the sneaker market in India is not just growing; it's exploding. Industry reports by Markets and Data indicate that India's sneaker market was valued at USD 3.88 billion in FY2024 and is expected to reach USD 5.93 billion in FY2032, with a CAGR of 5.45% for the forecast period between FY2025 and FY2032. This boom is driven by a young demographic, rising disposable incomes, global fashion trends, and the massive influence of celebrity and hip-hop culture.

Within this booming market, customisation is the new frontier. It’s a move away from mass-produced hype towards hyper-personalisation. For the modern consumer, particularly Gen Z and millennials, it’s not enough to own a popular brand; the real value lies in owning something that is uniquely theirs. Brands like Knickgasm are not just riding this wave; they are shaping it. They offer a tangible way for individuals to wear their personality on their feet.

In the end, my Nike Court Vision x Red Cartoon sneakers are more than just comfortable, well-designed shoes. They represent a dynamic shift in Indian consumer culture. And they are worth every compliment they receive.