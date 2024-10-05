Wolfs review: George Clooney and Brad Pitt bring their A-game to a fun action-comedy romp

For fans of the Ocean’s series, Wolfs feels like a long-overdue reunion of George Clooney and Brad Pitt—two Hollywood heavyweights whose on-screen chemistry has defined the modern heist genre. Directed by Jon Watts, Wolfs delivers a familiar but energetic ride, brimming with sharp humour, clever twists, and the kind of slick banter that will remind any fan of the Ocean’s trilogy of their finest moments.

Plot: Rivalry With a Twist

The film follows Clooney and Pitt as rival fixers—professional cleaners who handle high-profile problems for elite clients. Clooney plays the refined, methodical fixer, a character not too dissimilar from *Ocean’s* Danny Ocean, though with a touch more grizzled professionalism. Pitt, on the other hand, embodies a more reckless, unpredictable version of Rusty Ryan, his character from Ocean’s, adding a layer of chaos to the mix.

When both men are called to clean up the same job, sparks fly. The rivalry between them, much like Danny and Rusty’s playful back-and-forth, propels the film forward. They trade barbs, sabotage each other’s efforts, and ultimately find themselves trapped in a bigger web of intrigue—this time not robbing casinos, but trying to cover up an increasingly convoluted crime.

Performance: Clooney and Pitt in Top Form

If you loved watching Danny and Rusty’s nonchalant coolness as they waltzed through impossible heists, you’ll find a lot to enjoy in Wolfs. Clooney and Pitt are back at it, playing off each other like seasoned professionals who know exactly how to push each other’s buttons. Clooney’s dry wit and effortless charm are on full display, and Pitt once again plays the charming rogue with that familiar dishevelled, laid-back style that made Rusty so iconic.

There are moments in Wolfs that feel like direct winks to the Ocean’s franchise. For instance, the two fixers have a running gag where they constantly one-up each other with different tricks of the trade, not unlike the way Danny and Rusty would outmanoeuvre their crew or competitors in Ocean’s Eleven. You can almost imagine Rusty flipping through his phone while eating, asking Danny what the "big score" is this time. In Wolfs, these small touches keep the energy light and fast, adding that nostalgic flair for fans of their earlier work together.

Direction and Style: Ocean’s Influence Looms Large

Jon Watts does a commendable job directing Wolfs, but you can clearly see the influence of the Ocean’s franchise in his approach. The film thrives on the kind of snappy pacing, sleek visuals, and quippy dialogue that defined Steven Soderbergh’s heist trilogy. The cinematography leans into a modern, stylish aesthetic, especially during night scenes that are bathed in neon and shadow, a visual nod to the glamour of Las Vegas in Ocean’s Eleven.

Watts keeps the action grounded but lively, using the rivalry between Clooney and Pitt to create tension, while never letting things get too serious. The blend of action and comedy strikes a balance that will feel right at home to anyone who enjoyed the playful tone of the Ocean’s franchise.

A Lighthearted Crime Caper

Wolfs isn’t trying to be a heavy, introspective drama. Instead, it’s a breezy, fun crime caper that works precisely because it knows not to take itself too seriously. The stakes are high, sure, but the fun lies in watching Clooney and Pitt spar verbally and physically as they try to complete the job, knowing full well that they’re in a movie that’s more about style and chemistry than substance.

For Ocean’s fans, Wolfs offers a few fun Easter eggs that feel like subtle tributes to the iconic heist films. Whether it’s the suave way Clooney’s character handles a sticky situation or the casual, offhand comments Pitt throws in, you get the sense that these two could easily slip back into their Ocean’s roles without missing a beat. The film even flirts with that same balance of action and wit, with Clooney and Pitt facing increasingly wild scenarios that could rival some of the escapades from their casino-robbing days.

Verdict: A Fun Ride for Clooney-Pitt Fans

If you’re a fan of the Ocean’s franchise, Wolfs is a welcome return to form for Clooney and Pitt. It’s not quite as polished or intricate as the casino heist films, but it delivers the same kind of enjoyable, star-powered fun that made those movies so beloved. Wolfs doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it doesn’t need to. Instead, it gives us what we came for—two of the biggest names in Hollywood having a great time together on-screen.

This isn’t a film that will surprise you with twists or deep character development, but for fans of action-comedy and anyone who’s missed watching Clooney and Pitt share the screen, it’s exactly the kind of enjoyable, slick romp that makes for a perfect weekend watch.