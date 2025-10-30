Halloween celebrations in Delhi NCR are taking a turn this year, with events offering something for everyone, whether you’re looking for spooky thrills, family-friendly fun, or high-energy performances.

The Disco Thriller party

Depot48 is set to host one of the most unique Halloween parties of the year, Pink Thursday: Disco Thriller. The event combines drag, disco, and high-energy performances, promising an unforgettable night. With acts from Dusky Devi and Krystal Koko and DJ Kabir behind the console, the atmosphere will be electric. Guests can indulge in themed cocktails for ₹599 and redeemable cover entries at ₹999. The first 25 guests in costume will get a special treat at the bar. "This event captures our inclusive vibe while adding a touch of Halloween glamour," says the Depot48 team.

A party for kids

For families with kids, The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel offers a delightful Halloween experience with a children’s party full of magic shows, games, and treats. The event runs from 4 pm to 7 pm on October 31, with tickets priced at ₹1200 per child, making it the perfect outing for little ones to enjoy the spooky season.

M&M: Mystert and music

Over in Noida, Halloween Night 2025 at Rubarru Advant promises an electrifying mix of mystery and music. With DJ sets, glowing cocktails, and eerie décor, this event is sure to be a hit for those who love a more lively, music-infused celebration. Tickets for singles start at ₹600, while couples can enjoy the night for ₹1000.

Halloween over the weekend

For those seeking a more glamorous spin on Halloween, Excuse Me Boss in Connaught Place will be hosting a Halloween Night that blends dark glamour with spookiness. From October 31 to November 2, you can groove to stylish DJ music, sip on spooky cocktails, and snap photos in luxe haunted booths. "Put on your fiercest, darkest outfit and slay the night," invites the team behind the event.

The corporate Halloween

For a quirky and humorous twist on the season, Rajouri Garden Social will host a Corporate Hell Party. Taking place on Friday, October 31, the theme is “Corporate Carnage,” with a fun, spooky take on office life. Guests are encouraged to dress as zombie interns or devilish CEOs, with tombstones marking missed targets adding to the atmosphere. "It’s the perfect way to dance away your work stress," the team promises. The best costume could even win free drinks.

And if you're looking for something lighter, The Haunting of Beanly at Panchsheel Café is swapping out the usual scares for a "spooky silly" vibe. The café will be transformed into a Halloween hangout, featuring two main zones: a ‘Trick Corner’ with fortune tellers and tarot cards, and a ‘Treats Corner’ serving Beanly’s Halloween specials. "It's a playful take on Halloween with a fun, trick-or-treat theme," says the Beanly team.

With these diverse events, Halloween 2025 in Delhi NCR promises to be filled with spooks, thrills, and unforgettable moments. Whether you're celebrating with a family-friendly magic show, a dark glamour party, or a quirky corporate hell bash, there's something for every ghost, ghoul, and goblin in town.