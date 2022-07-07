Hyatt plans to expand footprint in India by 70% by 2023

An ever-growing demand from guests, World of Hyatt members, customers, and owners for distinctive and differentiating hotel experiences is what is driving Hyatt's ambitious growth in India.

Talking to BT, Sunjae Sharma, Managing Director - India & Southwest Asia at Hyatt Hotels Corporation, points out how India has always been a priority market for the company.

“India has always been a priority market for Hyatt. Since the beginning, we have been careful not to overextend ourselves because our primary goal is to introduce brands to locations where guests are already traveling or want to travel. A multi-brand presence throughout cities is what we’re aiming for,” Sharma says.

The 263-room Hyatt Regency Dehradun, which opened in March this year, is the latest in the portfolio. The hotel is the first Hyatt in Uttarakhand and is also the largest hotel in the state. Spread across an area of approximately 4.25 acres, Hyatt Regency Dehradun is located in the foothills of Mussoorie, overlooking the Malsi forest.

“We are focused on promoting local, so whether it is ingredients in our kitchen or staff, local is preferred,” says Harkaran Singh, the general manager of Hyatt Regency Dehradun.

Almost 65 per cent of their staff is local. There is also a huge push on sustainability. The hotel has its own bottling plant and undertakes rain water harvesting. With a focus on using technology for sustainability, the hotel uses motion sensors and all power is switched off once the guest leaves the room.

In the short time that it has been operational, the hotel has already become popular as a wedding destination having conducted eight weddings from cities as far as Hyderabad and Kolkata.

“With 33,500 sq feet plus of events space, we are well suited for weddings, events, conferences etc.,” says Singh.

The hotel has a vibrant F&B offering too, with a new restaurant Beyul with an all-women team opening soon. Going forward, it also plans to invite celebrity chefs and host pop ups at the hotel offering something new to both the local diners as well as the in-house guests.

“India continues to be a priority market for us, and our goal is to expand our brand footprint in the country by more than 70 per cent by 2023. We will increase the total number of hotels to 50 by next year, up from 34 hotels at present. In the next five years, it could go up to around 80 to 90 hotels. The expansion of the Hyatt Place and Hyatt Regency brands is our top focus for the India market,” says Sharma.

Currently, Hyatt has 7,531 rooms spread across 34 hotels, with eight distinct Hyatt brands in the country.

