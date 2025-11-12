This photography exhibition will take you to the free-spirited vibe of the '70s: Details here

A new art exhibition is now open at a popular global cuisine restaurant in New Delhi, offering a unique blend of culinary and visual artistry. The exhibition, curated by luxury interior designer Sanjyt Syngh, features photographs that evoke the free-spirited essence of the seventies era.

The collaboration between the restaurant and the French photography publishing house, Yellow Korner, presents a curated collection of limited-edition artworks that aim to transport visitors to a bygone, vibrant era.

The exhibition is on display at the Arts Room, located at the Eldeco Centre in Malviya Nagar. The Arts Room is known for its dynamic atmosphere, where food, art and culture converge.

This latest exhibition is part of Arts Room’s ongoing commitment to creating a multi-sensory dining experience, blending food and art into an enriching cultural journey. Past exhibitions have featured works from prominent Indian artists and collaborations with creative projects such as Studio Kishangarh, Gondwana Art Project, and The Carpet Cellar.

Yellow Korner, a prominent French photography publisher, has long been recognised for its mission to make fine art photography accessible to all. Founded nearly two decades ago, it has grown to become Europe's leading photographic publisher, representing over 400 artists and exhibiting more than 3,000 artworks worldwide. The exhibition features Yellow Korner's signature numbered, limited-edition prints, ensuring each piece's museum-grade quality.

The collaboration between Arts Room and Yellow Korner offers art and food lovers an exclusive chance to indulge in a cultural experience that celebrates creativity, storytelling, and the sensory pleasures of fine dining.